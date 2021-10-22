NBA is hopeful that Kyrie Irving 'changes his mind': NBA Deputy Commissioner on vaccine mandate
NBA is hopeful that Kyrie Irving 'changes his mind': NBA Deputy Commissioner on vaccine mandate

Mark Tatum, NBA Deputy Commissioner, joins Yahoo Finance’s Akiko Fujita ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season kick-off about vaccine mandates, audience growth, China, and Kyrie Irving.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR