Thanks to the achievements of the players who wore them, certain NBA jersey numbers have become synonymous with championship wins, MVP victories and spectacular scoring feats.

With the 2019-20 NBA season on hold until July 30, it is an opportune moment to explore a selection of the NBA’s most iconic numbers.

In the latest feature in our series, we take a good look at two of the NBA’s most iconic players who wore No 41.

Dirk Nowitzki

Image:

Nowitzki’s iconic No 41 Dallas Mavericks jersey



When you take into account Dirk Nowitzki’s accolades across 21 seasons with the Dallas Mavericks, it’s easy to forget how tough the ‘Tall Baller from the G’ initially found the transition to the NBA.

In a Zoom interview with Mavs.com in May, Nowitzki reflected: “I found it really difficult. My body just wasn’t quite ready for the pounding. If I wasn’t comfortable off the floor, for me it was very hard to show or be comfortable on the court, so I had to get adjusted here my first year. Find an apartment, get a dishwasher and a bed, get a car, learn to get around. I think those things for me were very important.”



















Dirk Nowitzki drains a mid-range jump shot to pass Wilt Chamberlain for sixth place on the NBA all-time scoring list



Thank goodness for Dallas he did so. Once settled, Nowitzki racked up 14 All-Star appearances, 12 All-NBA selections, a league MVP award (2006-07) and the unforgettable double of an NBA title and Finals MVP in 2011. He finished his career with 31,560 points and currently sits sixth – one place behind Michael Jordan and one ahead of Wilt Chamberlain – on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. Not detrimental to a German kid whose original sporting ambition was to become a tennis player.

Nowitzki’s power to develop the physical toughness, mental strength and resilience needed to become an elite NBA player is most beneficial exemplified by his a reaction to two heartbreaking defeats in the mid-2000s.

In the 2006 playoffs, Nowitzki averaged 27.0 points per game and light emitting diode the Mavericks to an area in the NBA Finals. Dallas took a 2-0 lead contrary to the Miami Heat before Dwyane Wade annexed the series. The Mavericks lost four games in a row, and while team owner Mark Cuban remains bitter in regards to the manner in which those games were officiated, the Mavs collapsed with the title inside their grasp.

The following season, Nowitzki averaged 24.6 points per game, shooting over 50 % from the field, over 40 % from three-point range and in excess of 90 per cent from the free-throw line, to lead Dallas to a 67-15 regular-season record and the No 1 seed in the West. Nowitzki was named MVP but a shock first-round playoff loss to the ‘We Believe’ Golden State Warriors meant the Mavericks were dumped out from the postseason before Nowitzki was presented with the award (the regular-season award had been presented during the 2nd round of the playoffs for the three previous years)..



















Dirk Nowitzki starred as the Dallas Mavericks finally took down the favoured San Antonio Spurs in Game 7 of the 2006 Western Conference semi-finals



“I always go back to ’06, ’07 with some of the tough playoff losses,” this individual told mavs.com. “I think I learned from that. I learned from the tough losses, and there’ll always be tough losses. You’re never always going to win. At the beginning you’re depressed, you’re sad and you’re embarrassed, and you go through this phase and then eventually you get fired up, and the loss motivates you to push harder to become better.”

Nowitzki produced good about those phrases in the 2011 Finals in opposition to LeBron James and typically the Heat, a new season wherever, he mentioned, “everything just kind of came together”.



















Watch the 2011 NBA Finals Game six mini-movie and see Dirk Nowitzki and the Dallas Mavericks rule out the Miami Heat for his or her maiden NBA championship



Embracing the part of the dog against the Heat’s Big Three of James, Wade and Chris Bosh, Nowitzki influenced the Mavericks to a 4-2 series earn and deleted the harm of their previous postseason disappointments. Few will neglect him race off the courtroom at the conclusion regarding Game six for the haven of the locker room room when he fought to maintain his feelings in check.

Sky Sports NBA expert Mike Tuck hailed Nowitzki as the greatest player to result from Europe, whilst adding typically the caveat you will have to wait around and observe where Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic end up.

“Nowitzki was just legendary. He transformed the NBA game,” Tuck said. “He was not that will typical European big guy coaches simply stuck straight down in the color. He is the guy that could stretch out the floor, take it and come through within pressure circumstances. He is the go-to person for the Dallas Mavericks. Playing 20 yrs in the little league, all for starters team, getting them their particular sole NBA championship, this individual wrote plenty of Mavericks’ folk traditions.

“To go along with that will, he released the iconic one-legged fadeaway jump photo. Everybody provides that inside their arsenal right now – We, along with all others, started ‘doing the Dirk’.



















San Antonio Spurs trainer Gregg Popovich applauded Dirk Nowitzki’s last NBA profession basket because San Antonio defeated Dallas



“If Vlade Divac and Drazen Petrovic opened the door to guys like Dirk to come into the NBA and making a huge impact, Nowitzki’s success opened the door for guys like Doncic, Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic as franchise stars.”

Wes Unseld

Image:

Wes Unseld’s famous No 41 Washington Bullets jersey



During his Hall of Fame career, Wes Unseld seemed to have now been chiselled from the block of granite, with a stoic demeanour and an iron resolve to win. A 6ft 7in bull of a center, he forged his reputation on relentless rebounding, bone-jarring picks, and laser-beam outlet passes. He did most of the unspectacular items that led to glamorous victories.

Unseld was the league’s MVP and Rookie of the Year in 1968-69 – a feat attained by just one other player, Wilt Chamberlain – and a five-time NBA All-Star who captained the Baltimore and Washington Bullets to four NBA Finals appearances in the 1970s and to a championship in 1977-78. He was intelligent on and off the court, and throughout his career he found personify the virtues of hard work, dedication, and courage.

Unseld passed away at age 74 on June 2. His family announced his death via a statement released by the Washington Wizards.



















The NBA family mourns the increased loss of Hall of Famer Wes Unseld, among the 50 greatest players in NBA history



“Those of us who were fortunate enough to spend time with Wes knew him as a generous and thoughtful man whose strong will was matched only by his passion and drive for uplifting others,” current Wizards GM Tommy Sheppard said. “His physical prowess, undeniable talent and on-court demeanour may have struck fear in opponents throughout the NBA, but he will be remembered best as a mentor, leader and friend.”

Unseld averaged 10.8 points and 14 rebounds for his NBA career. Aching knees forced him to stop playing in 1981, but that he remained with the franchise that would in the course of time retire his No 41 jersey. He moved in to a front office position with the Bullets, then coached the team for seven seasons in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Image:

Unseld during his coaching tenure with the Bullets



Perhaps the most crucial figure in the history of the Baltimore/Washington franchise, Unseld was elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1988. In 1996, he was named to the NBA 50th Anniversary All-Time Team.

“I never played pretty,” Unseld said on the afternoon he was elected to the Hall. “I wasn’t flashy. My contributions were in the things most people don’t notice. They weren’t in high scoring or dunking or behind-the-back passes.”

Wizards owner Ted Leonsis said: “We all admired Wes as the pillar of this franchise for so long, but it was his work off the court that will truly leave an impactful legacy and live on through the many people he touched and influenced throughout his life of basketball and beyond.”

