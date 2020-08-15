NBA Fires Longtime Photographer For Sharing ‘Offensive’ Kamala Harris Meme On Facebook

The NBA simply fired a veteran photographer who had actually dealt with the Houston Rockets for over thirty years for publishing an offending meme about Kamala Harris on Facebook.

Right after Joe Biden called Harris as his running mate, Houston- based freelance photographer Bill Baptist required to Facebook to publish a meme that buffooned the Biden project and his running mate with a logo design that checked out, “Joe and the Hoe.”

Former WNBA star Sheryl Swoopes then encountered Baptist’s post and shared it to her own page as she required the NBA fire the photographer, composing, “So this guy works for the NBA but covers the Houston Rockets. Has been around for a while. Even worked for the Houston Comets. It’s amazing how people will smile in your face but eventually their true colors will show. @NBA and Houston Rockets he needs to GO!!! So disrespectful. Bill Baptiste (sic) shame on you!!!”

So this man works for the NBA however covers theHouston Rockets Has been around for a while. Even worked for the Houston … Posted by Sheryl Swoopes on Tuesday, August 11, 2020

The NBA reacted by right away cutting ties with Baptiste, informing KPRC-TV in a declaration, “The photographer is an independent contractor and his services are no longer being used in Orlando.”

Baptist likewise launched a declaration of his own, stating that he …