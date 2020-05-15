NBA Draft: Onyeka Okongwu could be ‘outstanding fit’ for Golden State Warriors | NBA News

Of all the highest prospects within the upcoming 2020 NBA Draft, arguably nobody presently has as a lot upward momentum as USC large man Onyeka Okongwu.

He did not get almost as a lot consideration as a number of the different high names all through his lone collegiate season, however just lately that has begun to alter.

The Warriors reportedly have him ranked above James Wiseman, and so they’re not the one ones. The Athletic’s John Hollinger just lately launched his high 20 gamers within the draft, and Okongwu is his top-ranked large man and No four total prospect. Beyond that, he believes Okongwu and Golden State would be a terrific match.

“Okongwu was awesome as a freshman and the only reason I don’t have him higher is that today’s game doesn’t value bigs as much,” Hollinger wrote. “He still might be undervalued here. Relative to his position he is arguably the best player in this draft, and in particular would seem to be an outstanding fit with the Golden State Warriors.”

















The Warriors are all however sure to have a top-five choose within the draft, that means Okongwu theoretically would be obtainable to them at their choice. Even if it is the No 1 total choose, Okongwu may be the proper selection.

Why? Based on statistical comparisons, he’s fairly much like a number of latest No 1 picks.

As a freshman at USC, Okongwu led the Pac-12 in Player Efficiency Rating (PER) (31.1) and shot 72.2 per cent from the free-throw line. Since 2011-12, solely 4 different main convention NCAA freshman posted a PER above 30 whereas capturing a minimum of 70 per cent from the charity stripe. They had been: Anthony Davis, Cody Zeller, Karl-Anthony Towns and DeAndre Ayton.

Davis, Towns and Ayton all went first total of their respective drafts, whereas Zeller went fourth in his. If Okongwu finally ends up like all of them, whichever staff selects him will not remorse it.



















“While Okongwu’s ceiling probably profiles closer to that of Ayton’s than Towns’ or Davis’, that would still be a hell of an outcome with a ‘meh’ lottery pick in a weak draft,” Hollinger argued. “As with a participant he is regularly in comparison with – Miami’s Bam Adebayo – his peak could be held in opposition to him at 6ft 9in.

“Unlike Adebayo, however, Okongwu shows enough promise as a shooter that he may be able to play next to a true five as his skill level progresses. He’s already a better post scorer than Bam, but he doesn’t have his ballhandling and passing skill.”

Adebayo was simply named a first-time All-Star in his third NBA season, however when it comes to their collegiate manufacturing, Okongwu was extra statistically spectacular throughout the board.

Okongwu shot 61.6 per cent from the sector as a freshman and ranked second within the Pac-12 with a median of two.7 blocks per recreation. He presents place versatility, and will not flip 20 years previous till December.

There is loads of danger concerned with the entire high prospects within the draft, however Okongwu may be the most secure guess to reside as much as expectations.

