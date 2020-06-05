NBA: Disney World Resort set to host rest of 2020 season

LeBron James’ LA Lakers are high of the NBA Western Conference

The rest of the NBA season is set to be performed at Florida’s Disney World Resort from 31 July.

The season was suspended on 11 March as a result of of coronavirus measures.

Thirteen Western Conference groups and 9 Eastern Conference groups will contest eight video games every to decide seedings for the play-offs.

The ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando features a 5,000-seat indoor basketball facility.

Under the NBA’s proposals, all 22 groups shall be primarily based on the resort and video games shall be performed with out spectators to minimise the menace of Covid-19.

On Thursday the NBA board of governors authorised the plan to resume the season.

The National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) should agree to the plan earlier than it’s confirmed. It is anticipated to vote throughout a convention name on Friday.

How will the format work?

The Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Denver Nuggets, Utah Jazz, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks and Memphis Grizzlies are in play-off positions within the Western Conference.

The Milwaukee Bucks, Toronto Raptors, Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Indiana Pacers, Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets and Orlando Magic at present occupy play-off spots within the Eastern Conference.

Those 16 groups shall be joined by the New Orleans Pelicans, Portland Trail Blazers, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings and San Antonio Spurs within the Western Conference and the Washington Wizards within the Eastern Conference.

The newest date attainable for ending the season – what could be sport seven of the NBA finals – is 12 October.