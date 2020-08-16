NBA dismisses photographer who posted offensive Kamala Harris meme

The meme was discovered by previous WNBA Hall of Famer Sheryl Swoopes, who shared a screenshot of his post on her Facebook page and required Baptist’s termination.
“It’s amazing how people will smile in your face but eventually their true colors will show. NBA and Houston Rockets he needs to GO!!! So disrespectful,” she composed.
An NBA representative released a brief declaration to CNN in reaction: “The photographer is an independent contractor and his services are no longer being used in Orlando.”
“I deeply regret posting on my facebook page a phrase that I saw and copied from others as a sample of some people’s reactions to Biden’s selection of Senator Harris as his choice for VP,” he stated.
“The phrase I posted does not reflect my personal views at all. I should not have been so insensitive to post the statements by others. I sincerely apologize to all of those who have rightfully been offended and I have taken the post down from my FB page. It was a horrible mistake on my part.”