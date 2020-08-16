NBA dismisses photographer who posted offensive Kamala Harris meme

The photographer, Bill Baptist, shared an image recently of a mock logo design for the Democratic governmental ticket that states “Joe and the Hoe,” an obvious recommendation to Joe Biden and Harris, his running mate

The meme was discovered by previous WNBA Hall of Famer Sheryl Swoopes, who shared a screenshot of his post on her Facebook page and required Baptist’s termination.

“It’s amazing how people will smile in your face but eventually their true colors will show. NBA and Houston Rockets he needs to GO!!! So disrespectful,” she composed.

An NBA representative released a brief declaration to CNN in reaction: “The photographer is an independent contractor and his services are no longer being used in Orlando.”