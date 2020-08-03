NBA commissioner on kneeling: This is a unique moment in history

By
Mayukh Saha
-

NBA commissioner Adam Silver tells CNN’s Wolf Blitzer that though the league has a rule about kneeling during the National Anthem, this is a “unique moment in our history” and that “we’ll see what happens” if players decide to kneel. #CNN #News

