NBA commissioner Adam Silver tells CNN’s Wolf Blitzer that though the league has a rule about kneeling during the National Anthem, this is a “unique moment in our history” and that “we’ll see what happens” if players decide to kneel. #CNN #News
Home Top Stories NBA commissioner on kneeling: This is a unique moment in history
Most Popular
Visa’s CEO on COVID-19’s effects: “We’re doing very little hiring right now”
© 2020 Fortune Media IPLimited All RightsReserved Use of this website makes up approval of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy|CA...
NFL's Washington Redskins will change name and logo, team says
The National Football League's Washington franchise will change the Redskins name and logo, the team announced Monday in a statement. The new name of the...
Brother 2764645 HL-L2370DW USB Wireless Network Ready Black & White Laser Printer
Price: (as of - Details) Feature Rich. Budget Minded. Laser Focused. Delivering class leading print speeds of up to 36 pages per minute...
Here’s why the EUR/USD declined after the strong EU manufacturing PMI
The EUR/USD pair declined for the second consecutive day even after the strong EU manufacturing PMI data. The manufacturing PMI returned to growth in July,...
Teacher: I may have signed death warrant by voting for Trump
Nancy Shively, an Oklahoma instructor, voted for Trump in2016 Now, amidst a heated argument on resuming schools and enjoying his action to the...
Nicole Kidman reunites with her mom after 8 months in coronavirus lockdown
“Feels so good to be able to hug my mum! It’s been 8 months. I missed her 80th birthday but I’m here now....
ESPN and other Disney channels now live on FuboTV
ESPN and lots of other Disney channels are now live on FuboTV, according to aFuboTV support document You must now have the ability...
Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko under fire
Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko is Europe's longest-serving ruler and the 65- year-old previous Soviet farm manager now desires a 6th term as president. But...