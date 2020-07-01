NBA commissioner Adam Silver can’t guarantee season will continue if there’s rise in coronavirus cases

The 2019-20 season — that has been postponed in March — is set to have back underway on July 31, with 22 of the 30 NBA teams congregating in Orlando, Florida, to finish the season at the Disney World complex.

But although Silver is certain that “it will be safer on this campus than off this campus,” a “significant spread” of positive cases between players could result in the cancellation of the season.

“Certainly, if we have a lot of cases, we’re going to stop,” Silver told Time . “You cannot run from this virus. I am positively convinced that it will be safer on this campus than off this campus, because there aren’t a number of other situations I’m aware of where there’s mass testing of asymptomatic employees. So in some ways this is perhaps a model for how other industries fundamentally open.

“[It’s] never ‘full steam no matter what.’ One thing we’re studying this virus is that much is unpredictable.”

READ: NBA or social justice? ‘I just feel like our people — we need attention,’ says LA Laker Dwight Howard Sitting out The NBA recently announced that after testing 302 of its players, 16 tested positive. One of the 16, DeAndre Jordan of the Brooklyn Nets, posted on Twitter that following his positive test, that he won’t be visiting Florida. The ratio of positive cases right now does not worry Silver though. “It’s not alarming based on what we’re seeing in the broader population,” says Silver. “In many ways, it was somewhat predictable. Where I’m most relieved … is that among those 16 positive tests, there are no severe cases.” A coalition of NBA players — led by Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving — have voiced their opposition to the league’s plan for restarting and have as an alternative decided to sit out the remaining of the season to continue concentrating on the Black Lives Matter movement and the worldwide call for social change in the wake of George Floyd’s killing at the hands of police in May. Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, features, and videos However, Silver believes that players can perform more good by using their platforms throughout the restart, with the eyes of the sporting world watching. The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association are planning to paint the words “Black Lives Matter” on all playing courts in Orlando, a source familiar with the master plan told CNN on Monday. And Silver supports the players and their desire to speak out. “These athletes want to be heard on these issues, understandably,” Silver said. “And we also, at least in the case of the NBA, have a league where roughly 75% of our players are Black. “They are probably some of the most prominent Black people in the entire world. They don’t just park their skin color, or who they are, when they play basketball. They have their life experiences, and they want to bring those to bear.”

