NBA champion Toronto Raptors deny Boston Celtics shutout with buzzer beater

A superb piece of specific ability from Boston’s Kemba Walker– that included a blind bounce-pass help to Daniel Theis– put the Celtics ahead 103-101 with 0.5 seconds staying on the clock.

The Celtics were commemorating the container as if they had actually won. They likely had. Almost.

With 7′ 5″ novice Tacko Fall waving his arms in front of Kyle Lowry, the six-time All-Star looped a high inbounded pass throughout court to the open OG Anunoby, who got the three-point shot off with 0.2 seconds staying.

The ball failed the internet to the rapturous events of the Raptors.

The Celtics have actually been widespread up until now in the Playoffs, not dropping a single video game in a 4-0 shutout of the Philadelphia 76ers in the preliminary, prior to taking a 2-0 over the ruling champion Raptors. After the video game, Lowry said : “I was just waiting. Just waiting for the right moment and I seen Jaylen Brown step up a little bit on Marc [Gasol], and I just had to make a precise pass to a heck of a shooter in OG.” “The pass was nothing,” he continued “OG made the shot. All the credit goes to the shot, man. That’s a tough shot. Give OG that credit. The pass was just to get it to a guy like OG. It’s OG’s moment, man. That’s a great moment for that kid.” No group in NBA history has actually gotten rid of a 3-0 Playoff deficit, so this win …

