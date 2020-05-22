NBA can return with ‘safe, healthy’ option, says Bucks GM Jon Horst | NBA News

If commissioner Adam Silver and NBA house owners can create a protected and wholesome format for the league to complete the season, Milwaukee Bucks common supervisor Jon Horst expects the video games will go on.

Horst was a visitor on Bucks ahead Pat Connaughton’s radiothon fundraiser on Thursday.

The workforce opened their follow facility on May 11 and proceed to method the hiatus, which started on March 11, as a short lived pause within the season.

“I have complete confidence that if there is a way for us to return to basketball, return to play, in a healthy and safe manner, for our players and for the public and people that would be involved, that our league will figure out how to do it,” Horst stated. “Commissioner Silver is incredible.”

The Bucks are main the NBA with a 53-12 report.

If the NBA decides to shift instantly to the postseason below the standard eight-team, conference-based format, the Bucks would play the No eight seed Orlando Magic (30-35) within the first spherical.

