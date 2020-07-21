NBA announces team rosters for season restart | NBA News

The NBA has officially announced the restart rosters for the 22 teams taking part in the resumption of the 2019-20 season at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

The only players permitted participate in the rest of the season are those listed in the attached rosters or those who find themselves signed later as substitute players relative to NBA rules.

The 2019-20 NBA season will resume on Thursday, July 30.

From July 22-28, each participating team will play three intersquad scrimmages in final preparation for the season restart.

Here are the complete team rosters for the season restart:

Boston Celtics

Jaylen Brown; Carsen Edwards; Tacko Fall; Javonte Green; Gordon Hayward; Enes Kanter; Romeo Langford; Semi Ojeleye; Vincent Poirier; Marcus Smart; Jayson Tatum; Daniel Theis; Kemba Walker; Brad Wanamaker; Tremont Waters

Robert Williams III; Grant Williams

Brooklyn Nets

Jarrett Allen; Justin Anderson; Chris Chiozza; Jamal Crawford; Donta Hall; Joe Harris; Tyler Johnson; Rodions Kurucs; Caris LeVert; Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot; Jeremiah Martin; Dzanan Musa; Garrett Temple; Lance Thomas

Dallas Mavericks

JJ Barea; Trey Burke; Antonius Cleveland; Seth Curry; Luka Doncic; Dorian Finney-Smith; Tim Hardaway Jr; Justin Jackson; Michael Kidd-Gilchrist; Maxi Kleber; Courtney Lee; Boban Marjanovic; Kristaps Porzingis; Dwight Powell; Josh Reaves; Delon Wright

Denver Nuggets

Will Barton; Keita Bates-Diop; Bol Bol; Vlatko Cancar; Tyler Cook; Torrey Craig; Troy Daniels; PJ Dozier; Jerami Grant; Gary Harris; Nikola Jokic; Paul Millsap; Monte Morris; Jamal Murray; Mason Plumlee; Michael Porter Jr; Noah Vonleh

Houston Rockets

Bruno Caboclo; DeMarre Carroll; Tyson Chandler; Chris Clemons; Robert Covington; Michael Frazier; Eric Gordon; Jeff Green; James Harden; Danuel House Jr; Luc Mbah a Moute; Ben McLemore; Austin Rivers; PJ Tucker; Russell Westbrook

Indiana Pacers

Goga Bitadze; Brian Bowen II; Malcolm Brogdon; Aaron Holiday; Justin Holiday; Alize Johnson; Jeremy Lamb; TJ Leaf

TJ McConnell; Doug McDermott; Naz Mitrou-Long; Victor Oladipo; Domantas Sabonis; JaKarr Sampson; Edmond Sumner; Myles Turner; TJ Warren

LA Clippers

Patrick Beverley; Amir Coffey; Paul George; JaMychal Green; Montrezl Harrell; Reggie Jackson; Kawhi Leonard; Terance Mann; Rodney McGruder; Marcus Morris Sr; Joakim Noah; Patrick Patterson; Landry Shamet; Lou Williams; Ivica Zubac

Los Angeles Lakers

Kostas Antetokounmpo; Devontae Cacok; Kentavious Caldwell-Pope; Alex Caruso; Quinn Cook; Anthony Davis; Jared Dudley; Danny Green; Talen Horton-Tucker; Dwight Howard; LeBron James; Kyle Kuzma; JaVale McGee; Markieff Morris; Rajon Rondo; JR Smith; Dion Waiters

Memphis Grizzlies

Grayson Allen; Kyle Anderson; Dillon Brooks; Brandon Clarke; Gorgui Dieng; Marko Guduric; Jaren Jackson Jr; Josh Jackson; Tyus Jones; John Konchar; De’Anthony Melton; Ja Morant; Jontay Porter; Anthony Tolliver; Jonas Valanciunas;

Yuta Watanabe; Justise Winslow

Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo; Kyle Alexander; Jimmy Butler; Jae Crowder; Goran Dragic; Udonis Haslem; Tyler Herro; Solomon Hill; Andre Iguodala; Derrick Jones Jr; Meyers Leonard; Kendrick Nunn; KZ Okpala; Kelly Olynyk; Duncan Robinson; Chris Silva; Gabe Vincent

Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo; Thanasis Antetokounmpo; Eric Bledsoe; Sterling Brown; Pat Connaughton; Donte DiVincenzo; George Hill; Ersan Ilyasova; Kyle Korver; Brook Lopez; Robin Lopez; Frank Mason; Wesley Matthews; Khris Middleton;

Marvin Williams

New Orleans Pelicans

Nickeil Alexander-Walker; Lonzo Ball; Zylan Cheatham; Derrick Favors; Josh Hart; Jaxson Hayes; Jrue Holiday; Brandon Ingram; Frank Jackson; Nicolo Melli; E’Twaun Moore; Jahlil Okafor; JJ Redick; Sindarius Thornwell; Kenrich Williams; Zion Williamson

Oklahoma City Thunder

Steven Adams; Darius Bazley; Deonte Burton; Hamidou Diallo; Lugentz Dort; Terrance Ferguson; Danilo Gallinari; Shai Gilgeous-Alexander; Devon Hall; Kevin Hervey; Mike Muscala; Abdel Nader; Nerlens Noel; Chris Paul; Andre Roberson; Dennis Schroeder

Orlando Magic

DJ Augustin; Mo Bamba; Khem Birch; Michael Carter-Williams; Gary Clark; James Ennis III; Evan Fournier; Melvin Frazier Jr; Markelle Fultz; Aaron Gordon; Jonathan Isaac; Wes Iwundu; BJ Johnson; Vic Law; Terrence Ross; Nikola Vucevic

Philadelphia 76ers

Alec Burks; Joel Embiid; Tobias Harris; Al Horford; Furkan Korkmaz; Shake Milton; Raul Neto; Kyle O’Quinn; Norvel Pelle; Josh Richardson; Glenn Robinson III; Mike Scott; Marial Shayok; Ben Simmons; Matisse Thybulle

Phoenix Suns

Deandre Ayton; Aaron Baynes; Devin Booker; Mikal Bridges; Jevon Carter; Ty Jerome; Cameron Johnson; Frank Kaminsky; Jalen Lecque; Elie Okobo; Kelly Oubre Jr; Cameron Payne; Ricky Rubio; Dario Saric

Portland Trail Blazers

Jaylen Adams; Carmelo Anthony; Zach Collins; Wenyen Gabriel; Mario Hezonja; Jaylen Hoard; Damian Lillard; Nassir Little; CJ McCollum; Jusuf Nurkic; Anfernee Simons; Gary Trent Jr; Hassan Whiteside

Sacramento Kings

Marvin Bagley III; Harrison Barnes; Kent Bazemore; Nemanja Bjelica; Bogdan Bogdanovic; Corey Brewer; Yogi Ferrell;

De’Aaron Fox; Harry Giles III; Kyle Guy; Buddy Hield; Richaun Holmes; Justin James; DaQuan Jeffries; Cory Joseph; Alex Len; Jabari Parker

San Antonio Spurs

Marco Belinelli; DeMar DeRozan; Drew Eubanks; Bryn Forbes; Rudy Gay; Keldon Johnson; Trey Lyles; Chimezie Metu;

Patty Mills; Dejounte Murray; Jakob Poeltl; Luka Samanic; Lonnie Walker IV; Quinndary Weatherspoon; Derrick White;

Tyler Zeller

Toronto Raptors

OG Anunoby; Chris Boucher; Oshae Brissett; Terence Davis; Marc Gasol; Dewan Hernandez; Rondae Hollis-Jefferson; Serge Ibaka; Stanley Johnson; Kyle Lowry; Patrick McCaw; Malcolm Miller; Norman Powell; Pascal Siakam; Matt Thomas; Fred VanVleet; Paul Watson

Utah Jazz

Tony Bradley; Jarrell Brantley; Jordan Clarkson; Mike Conley; Ed Davis; Rudy Gobert; Joe Ingles; Donovan Mitchell; Juwan Morgan; Emmanuel Mudiay; Georges Niang; Royce O’Neale; Miye Oni; Rayjon Tucker; Nigel Williams-Goss; Justin Wright-Foreman

Washington Wizards

Isaac Bonga; Troy Brown Jr; Thomas Bryant; Jerian Grant; Rui Hachimura; Ian Mahinmi; Garrison Matthews; Shabazz Napier; Anzejs Pasecniks; Jerome Robinson; Admiral Schofield; Ish Smith; Jarrod Uthoff; Moritz Wagner; Johnathan Williams

