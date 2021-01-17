NBA All-Star Damian Lillard discusses the impact pro-athletes are having on social justice
NBA All-Star Damian Lillard discusses the impact pro-athletes are having on social justice

On this episode of Yahoo Finance Presents, NBA All-Star Damian Lillard sat down with Yahoo Finance’s Dan Roberts to discuss his role in becoming an investor in Players TV, as well as how pro athletes are gaining their own voices in media to have real world impact on social justice.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR