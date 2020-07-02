NBA 2K21’s PS5 and Series X versions will cost $69.99

2K Games has announced that it’ll promote the next-gen PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of the upcoming NBA 2K21 for $69.99, a $10 enhance to the current-gen Xbox One and PS4 versions of the sport. And it’s the primary indication that the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 could also be bringing a worth enhance from the usual $60 that main video video games have been bought at for years after they arrive this fall.

Most video video games have been bought at a $60 worth because the “seventh-gen” console period of the Xbox 360, the PlayStation 3, and the Nintendo Wii, which was a $10 worth enhance from the $50 commonplace that had preceded it. But if NBA 2K21 is any indication, that $60 period is about to be over: assuming different sport studios observe 2K Games’ lead right here, the PS5 and Xbox Series X might see $70 video games change into the brand new norm for AAA titles.

The worth enhance isn’t out of the blue: as video games change into extra and extra advanced and detailed, it turns into extra and costlier for builders to create a single title. And we’ve already began to see costs creep upward within the present technology with costlier “deluxe” or “gold” editions of titles that embrace additional bonus content material, cosmetics, or DLC.

But for gamers about to shell out a whole lot of {dollars} on a brand new console, it’s not precisely thrilling to see that each one the brand new video games popping out is perhaps much more costly, too.

2K Games can be charging additional for cross-gen assist

Even extra irritating is the truth that, along with the $60 current-gen and $70 next-gen versions, 2K Games will additionally promote a particular $99.99 “Mamba Forever Edition,” which incorporates cross-generation copies. As 2K’s press launch explains, “purchasing Mamba Forever Edition on either current or next-generation platforms provides a copy of the standard edition game on the other generation at no additional cost, within the same console family.”

If that sounds acquainted, that’s as a result of it’s just about similar to the Smart Delivery program that Microsoft is providing for the Xbox Series X and Xbox One or the free upgrades that studios like CD Projekt Red or Bungie have promised for Cyberpunk 2077 and Destiny 2. But as a substitute of providing these cross-gen upgrades at no cost, 2K Games is charging gamers $30 or $40 additional for the privilege.

It’s much more restrictive than EA’s “Dual Entitlement” program for Madden 21, which gives gamers a free next-gen improve however attaches a time limit to the offer. (Players will have till the launch of Madden 22 to take benefit.)