NBA 2K21 – PlayStation 4



Price: $59.99

NBA 2K21 is the latest title in the world-renowned, best-selling NBA 2K series, delivering an industry-leading sports video game experience.

With best-in-class graphics and gameplay, competitive and community online features, and deep, varied game modes, NBA 2K21 offers one-of-a-kind immersion into all facets of NBA basketball and culture – where Everything is Game.

NBA 2K21 includes the following digital items with pre-order: 5,000 Virtual Currency, 5,000 MyTEAM Points, 10 MyTEAM Promo packs (delivered one a week),9 MyCAREER Skill Boosts, 5 pair Shoe Collection, Damian Lillard Digital Collection