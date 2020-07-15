NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever Edition – PlayStation 4



NBA 2K21 is the latest title in the world-renowned, best-selling NBA 2K series, delivering an industry-leading sports video game experience. With best-in-class graphics and gameplay, competitive and community online features, and deep, varied game modes, NBA 2K21 offers one-of-a-kind immersion into all facets of NBA basketball and culture – where Everything is Game

This Edition includes 100, 000 virtual currency, 10, 000 my team points, my team packs, digital items for your my player, and more!

The NBA 2K21 mamba forever Edition includes the following digital items: 100, 000 virtual currency 10, 000 my team points 10 my team tokens kobe Bryant digital collection

30 MyCAREER Gatorade Boosts

5 pair MyCAREER Shoe Collection

60 my Career skill boosts 30 my Career gatorade boosts 40 my team Promo packs (10 at launch, then 3 per week)

Sapphire damian lillard and zion williamson my team cards 5 pair my Career shoe collection my player backpack