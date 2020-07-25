NBA 2K20 – PlayStation 4



Price: $59.99 - $19.99

(as of Jul 25,2020 08:04:06 UTC – Details)



2K continues to redefine what’s possible in sports gaming with NBA 2K20, featuring best in class graphics & gameplay, ground breaking game modes, and unparalleled player control and customization.

NBA 2K has evolved into much more than a basketball simulation. 2K continues to redefine what’s possible in sports gaming with NBA 2K20, featuring best in class graphics & gameplay, ground breaking game modes, and unparalleled player control and customization. Plus, with its immersive open world Neighborhood, NBA 2K20 is a platform for gamers and ballers to come together and create what’s next in basketball culture.

NBA 2K20 is a platform for gamers and ballers to come together and create what’s next in basketball culture

1 to 4 players; Network Players 2 to 10 : Full game requires PlayStation Plus membership to access online multiplayer

60GB minimum save size

Online Play (optional)