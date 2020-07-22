NBA 2019-20 season restart: Everything you need to know | NBA News

With 22 clubs now located in the NBA bubble as well as the season established to reboot on July 30, how can the adjusted 2019-20 season unfold?

On June 26, the particular NBA plus National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) finished a comprehensive policy for a July 30 reboot to the particular 2019-20 season, which includes exacting health and safety methods, a single-site campus from Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and the objective of getting collective activity to fight systemic racism and advertise social proper rights.

When will the 2019-20 season comeback commence and finish?

July 30 will be the start day. The Finals will finish no later on than October 13.

Which clubs will be actively playing?

A total regarding 22 clubs will go back to enjoy this season, nine from your Eastern Conference, 13 from your Western Conference.

Eastern Conference clubs: Milwaukee Bucks; Toronto Raptors; Boston Celtics; Miami Heat; Indiana Pacers; Philadelphia 76ers; Brooklyn Nets; Orlando Magic; Washington Wizards.

Western Conference teams: Los Angeles Lakers; UNA Clippers; Denver Nuggets; Utah Jazz; Oklahoma City Thunder; Houston Rockets; Dallas Mavericks; Memphis Grizzlies; Portland Trail Blazers; New Orleans Pelicans; Sacramento Kings; San Antonio Spurs; Phoenix Suns.

What are usually seeding video games?

The eight leftover games each and every returning staff will play prior to the playoffs commence. The online games were chosen from a team’s remaining regular-season matchups.

Will right now there be scrimmage/warm-up games?

Yes. Teams will contend in 3 inter-squad scrimmages from July 22-28 within final planning for the resumption of the season.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver presents with Mickey Mouse – credit NBA.com



Where will games be played?

The NBA and Disney reached an agreement to have games played at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Florida. The venues for all games will be inside the Arena, Field House and Visa Athletic Center.

Will fans be in attendance?

There will be no live audience or tickets available for the remaining 2019-20 season restart games through the NBA Finals due to coronavirus health protocols.

What are the NBA’s medical protocols?

The NBA has worked closely with infectious disease specialists, public health experts and government officials to establish a rigorous program to prevent and mitigate the risk related to coronavirus, including a regular testing protocol and stringent safety practices.

What are the dates for the playoffs?

The first round begins on August 17. The conference semi:finals begin on August 31. The Conference Finals begin on September 15. The NBA Finals begin on September 30.

How many total games will certainly each team in the 22-team field have played before the playoffs begin?

How will playoff seeding work?

The seven teams in each conference with the best records (regular-season games plus seeding games) will have clinched a playoff spot. The usual tie-breaker scenarios will end up being in place for those seeds. The eighth seed could potentially come down to a play-in tournament.

How will the play-in tournament work?

If the team with the eighth-best record in its conference is more than four games ahead of the team with the ninth-best record in the same conference, no play-in tournament will be necessary. The final playoff berth will simply go to the team with the eighth-best record (regular-season games plus seeding games).

But if the team with the eighth-best record in its conference is four games or fewer ahead of the team with the ninth-best record in the same conference, then we’ll possess a battle for the final spot between those two teams.

The tournament will basically be a best-of-two series — where the No 9 seed will have to win two head-to-head match-ups to take over the No 8 spot.

Current NBA standings | NBA playoff picture & tie-breaker scenarios

Will the playoff format be any different?

It will be the same. Once the 16-team playoff field is set, the NBA playoffs will proceed in a traditional conference-based format featuring the usual best-of-seven series in the first round, conference semi-finals, Conference Finals and The Finals.

When is the NBA Draft Lottery?

August 25.

How will lottery teams be determined?

The 14 lottery teams will be the eight teams that do not participate in the comeback and the six teams that participate in the comeback but do not qualify for the playoffs. These teams will be seeded in the lottery and assigned odds based on their records through March 11.

The 16 playoff teams will draft in inverse order of their combined records across regular-season games and seeding games.

When is the NBA Draft?

October 16. The Early Entry deadline will be August 17 and the Early Entry withdrawal deadline will be October 6.

When is the 2020-21 free agency period?

Teams and free agents can begin negotiating from 6pm ET (11pm in the UK) on October 18, which is six hours before the annual moratorium. The moratorium will begin at 12:01 am ET (5:01am) on October 19 plus continue through midday ET (5pm in the UK) upon October 23.

When will the 2020-21 season start?

The 2020-21 NBA regular season will likely commence upon December one, 2020.

