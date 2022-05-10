Nazeli Baghdasaryan's strict conversation with school principals | Morning

Today, the governor of Shirak Nazeli Baghdasaryan held an extended consultation with the school principals of the region, warning to exclude any kind of fundraising, to keep the school out of politics, and not to try to see the governor in advance when applying for the post of school principal.

“The governor does not interfere in the election of the director, many of you are here, you will prove that I received you and got acquainted with you, when the competition was held by the council and you were recognized as the winner. In this case, before signing the decision, I just get acquainted with many directors. There are people who have held office, there are people who have just been appointed, for me it is a principle that any director, sorry for this word, may sound rude, do not dare to come to the governor before the appointment of some processes. “Yes, there have been many interventions, many people are trying to reach the wrong way to see the governor, no, people, we have put an end to that vicious system,” said Nazeli Baghdasaryan.

He urged all those who will run for the vacant position of school principal not to get in touch with the governor in any way, as that candidate will automatically become undesirable.

He referred to the fundraising registered in schools, instructing to strictly ban them. Nazeli Baghdasaryan stated that as long as she is the governor of Shirak, she rules out any corruption process in the education system.

“Please be very consistent in this process, social pluralism is much more pronounced in connection with the events of the graduating classes, which is inadmissible.

There will be people who will think that no matter how much we urge, we will not be able to avoid this vicious phenomenon, but I assure you, it is quite possible to avoid these vicious phenomena. Of course, there will be classes and children who want to celebrate that day in some way, but believe me, it is possible to do it without extra money.

Strictly ban fundraising in all graduating classes. This refers not only to the 12th grade, but also to the 4th grade, the 9th grade, and the various processes derived from them.

Please be more sensitive to students who are in more vulnerable social groups; talk to these students as much as you can, because the grievances are mostly from these students; I think they are more sincere. “I do not rule out the possibility of parents saying that my children can be treated as they wish, as they wish, they can treat their children as they wish, only at home, but there should be no difference between any social strata under the school walls,” said the governor.

Nazeli Baghdasaryan referred to the similar clothes imposed on schools, saying that it was unacceptable for her.

“If it seems to you that students with similar clothes can be brought to the same level, you are sorely mistaken, sewing those clothes is again connected with expenses, and the simpler the better.

I must state with this that especially in recent years, the difference between high school students and often teachers is very small. In other words, especially the females are quite confused, comparing them with the teacher, you do not see the difference.

I do not know what the behaviors and approaches are now, but when I was in school, even at our age you could not paint your nails while you were still in school.

“Now everything has changed a little bit. I do not want to violate any student rights, but let’s keep the school in line with the school, do not allow many luxuries to be brought to the school, in many cases the teacher will not feel constrained by the presence of students,” said the governor

Nazeli Baghdasaryan also mentioned that the school should be out of any political process.

According to his calculations, competitions were held in 29 schools where there was no political interference.

“The school should not follow a political point of view, the school is a place of education and upbringing. “Let us accept this request, if the request is not fulfilled, it will be followed by more difficult processes,” Nazeli Baghdasaryan warned.

He referred to the rejuvenation of the teaching staff, mentioned that he respects the merit, but there should be a generation change in schools, young people should be given a place so that innovative methods can be used.

He referred to the inflated positions.

“Do you have schools where the guard is occupied by an 82-year-old grandfather and a 79-year-old grandfather? Excuse me, what is he controlling? Let’s say there is a robbery attack on the school, what will the grandfather do?” The governor asked.

Photos by Shirak Regional Administration.

Nune AREVSHATYAN