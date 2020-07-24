Nazeef on course for Nassau | Racing News

John Gosden’s Nazeef heads 8 entries for the Qatar Nassau Stakes at Goodwood.

Nazeef will get here in Sussex on the back of a six-race winning streak if she runs on Thursday next week, having actually made the development at Group One level last time out in the Falmouth Stakes.

She will be stepping up in journey to 10 furlongs for the very first time – while there was no indication of stablemate Fanny Logan amongst the entries.

In the exact same Hamdan Al Maktoum ownership as Nazeef is Jean-Claude Rouget’s appealing Tawkeel.

She is unbeaten in 4 and turned the Prix Saint Alary last time out into a procession.

Last year’s winner Deirdre is set to represent Japanese interest. She triggered a big stir when effective 12 months ago however has actually lacked a win considering that.

Fancy Blue, winner of the Prix de Diane for Donnacha O’Brien, is another classy entrant – while his dad Aidan might run the constant Magic Wand.

A more entry from Ireland is Jessica Harrington’s One Voice – with Sir Michael Stoute’s Queen Power and Amanda Perrett’s Lavender’s Blue likewise in contention.