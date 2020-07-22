Nazeef heading to France over Goodwood | Racing News

Nazeef will intend to include to her six-race winning streak in the Prix Rothschild at Deauville, as long as travel plans show practical.

John Gosden’s filly has actually been a discovery this season, winning a Listed race at Kempton, the Duke of Cambridge at Royal Ascot and the Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket.

The Group One in France on August 2 is her favored next target – however need to any issues emerge, next week’s Nassau Stakes at Goodwood remains in reserve.

“We’re looking at the Prix Rothschild in Deauville, but we are just going to look at the Nassau as well in case we can’t get to France for any reason,” stated owner Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum’s racing supervisor, Angus Gold.

“The very first top priority has actually constantly been Deauville, however she’ll most likely remain in the Nassau.

“I’m sure one day she’ll go over 10 furlongs, however the thinking was to remain at a mile for the time being. That does depend upon the travel plans, however, if we are having a hard time to get anybody over to Deauville with her.

“We believed she ‘d be Group class this year, however you can just hope they win a Group One – you do not anticipate them to.

“We understood she had a lot more to provide and she’s rewarded us in spades. She’s got capability, is excellent looking and has a wonderful mindset – which counts for a terrible lot.

“It’s a strong combination.”