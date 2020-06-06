Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, the British-Iranian dual citizen who has been detained in Iran since 2016, must wait another week for a decision on whether she’s going to be permanently freed from jail, a move her husband says has left your family “hovering between hope and despair”.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe had expected an update on Saturday on the progress of a bid for clemency. She was hoping to be released with time for her daughter Gabriella’s sixth birthday on Thursday but instead has been told to call back next week.

It is now an agonising wait for the family, who have been hopeful she might be permanently released included in an amnesty for 3,000 prisoners at the end of Ramadan, that has been announced by the country’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

But fourteen days after Eid, her husband, Richard Ratcliffe, said Iranian authorities were “really playing with us at this stage”.

“I worried beforehand that Nazanin’s furlough would just become a new phase of her being a bargaining chip, a way of using us to signal to the UK that there are two paths ahead, a way to keep us hovering permanently between hope and despair,” that he told the PA news agency.

“This is no way to keep testing someone after four years of trauma. There is no halfway house in a hostage situation. We remain exposed – and will be until she is home.”

Earlier this year, Ratcliffe urged Boris Johnson to pay a contested £400m debt the united kingdom owes to Iran, which he believes to be hindering his wife’s release, in the form of humanitarian aid.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe has served four years of a five-year sentence over allegations of plotting to overthrow the Iranian government. She premiered on furlough in March as the coronavirus outbreak tore through the united states and started to spread in prisons.

Under the conditions of her temporary release, she must wear a tag and stay at her parents’ home in Tehran, where she video calls her husband and daughter in the united kingdom.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s case contrasts sharply with that folks navy veteran Michael White, who flew home on Thursday after being detained in Iran for couple of years.

Last year, Zaghari-Ratcliffe celebrated her daughter’s birthday with her during visiting hours at the prison, penning an emotional letter that read: “I asked you where you wanted your birthday this year. ‘In prison’, you said, ‘so, Mummy, you can come.’

“I know that the road to take us home might still be long. There might still be bumps. But we will go home. Together we will be a family again.”