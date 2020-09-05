Nayef Road on track for Doncaster Cup | Racing News

Ascot Gold Cup runner-up Nayef Road is among 10 possibles for the bet365 Doncaster Cup.

The Mark Johnston- trained colt – 3rd to Logician in in 2015’s St Leger – has two times had the misery to run into another of John Gosden’s stars Stradivarius this year, as soon as at the Royal conference and likewise in the Goodwood Cup, where he once again filled the 2nd position.

He was last seen ending up 3rd to the Gosden- trained Enbihaar in the Lonsdale Cup at York.

Sir Mark Prescott’s Revolver has actually been unstoppable in handicaps this season – winning all 6 starts – and he might make the shift to Group Two level on Friday.

Another respected entertainer who might will get out of handicap business is the Roger Varian- trained filly Believe In Love, the winner of her last 4 trips.

The Flying Childers Stakes over 5 furlongs has actually brought in 15 entries, amongst them Norfolk Stakes winner The Lir Jet.

Michael Bell’s child has actually gone on from Ascot to be 2nd in the Prix Robert Papin to Ventura Tormenta and last time out in the Group One Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh, where he was promoted a location in the stewards’ space.

The Richard Hannon- trained Ventura Tormenta might take on The Lir Jet again – while Frenetic is a strong competitor for Ger Lyons, and William Haggas can call on …