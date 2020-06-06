Nayef Road books Gold Cup ticket | Racing News

Nayef Road began his four-year-old marketing campaign in the very best vogue when holding off his stablemate Mildenberger to win the Betway Sagaro Stakes at Newcastle.

Both horses are actually set to take their likelihood within the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot, the place they may face Stradivarius, a horse who repeatedly pissed off Mark Johnston final season with Dee Ex Bee.

Nayef Road loved a fruitful 2019, successful the Gordon Stakes at Goodwood and ending third within the St Leger to Logician.

He appeared a great candidate to make up right into a top-class stayer this season, however was making his all-weather debut and arising in opposition to stylish types equivalent to Withhold and Prince Of Arran.

Withhold tried to make all, however Ben Curtis by no means let him get out of his sights and took up the working getting into the ultimate two furlongs.

Rainbow Dreamer, Prince Of Arran and final of all Mildenberger got here out of the pack to problem, however Nayef Road (8-1), in typical model for one from his yard, caught gamely to his process to win by three-quarters of a size.

“He probably had the ideal campaign for a three-year-old last year if you were thinking of him making up into a top stayer,” mentioned assistant coach Charlie Johnston.

“He received the Gordon Stakes, was second within the Bahrain Trophy, third within the Queen’s Vase and third within the Leger.

“I used to be a bit nervous as we would completed plenty of work with him in February and March with a view to going to Dubai and he was actually on the lorry when the assembly was deserted.

“He then had a simple April and was solely simply prepared within the final 10 days. Hopefully he’ll come on from at present.

“I’ve just joked with Thady Gosden that at least we’ll make sure Stradivarius has to get out of bed in the morning.”

He added: “I’d say the first two will both go for the Gold Cup. I don’t think Mildenberger needs the all-weather, injury has meant he’s missed the last two summers and he’s run like he’ll be suited by another half a mile, they both have really.”

Champion all-weather rider Curtis mentioned: “Everything went excellent, Nayef Road stays properly and all went to plan. I bought a beautiful place from stall 10 and he travelled spherical superbly. When I went for him he put the race to mattress, it was an armchair journey for me.

“I sat down with my agent and we mentioned we would go for high quality over numbers. With two Group Three wins (this week) I’ve to pinch myself, I did not suppose it could go that properly.

“It was great to get the ride, I was lucky to fall on to one like that. I’ve not had many rides for Mark Johnston so it was nice to get him a winner.”

The winner was given a 20-1 quote for the Gold Cup by Paddy Power.