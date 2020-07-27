Naya Rivera’s Younger Sister Breaks Her Silence On The Star’s Tragic Passing: ‘The Yin To My Yang’

Those who understood Naya Rivera finest continue to honor her tradition with touching homages to expose the gorgeous connections they shared.

Nearly 3 weeks because her tragic death, the late Glee alum’s sister Nickayla Rivera selected to break her silence on Saturday with a moving devotion published to social networks. Uploading a black and white throwback picture of them as kids, the 25- year-old design discussed the “unbreakable” bond they shared.

Taking to Instagram and Twitter, she captioned the sweet photo:

“Sister, There are no words to explain my love for you. Side by side or miles apart, our connection is boundless. Our bond is solid. We were total revers, yet concurrently the exact same. The yin to my yang. I never ever understood that by losing you, I would discover a lot of you in myself.”

Continuing to compose to her huge sis, Nickayla shared how their relationship will never ever alter:

” I have actually never ever understood a life without you in it & & still can’t picture it. My world is turned upside down. But through all of it, whatever we were, we are still. I’ll constantly take a look at yo’u with the exact same eyes as I did when I was young. My shmaya, I’ll enjoy you for eternity & & miss you every second of my life.”

You can see her complete post with the heartfelt breeze she published (listed below):

In another post on Sunday, Naya’s younger sis submitted another picture from the exact same set, this time captioning it:

“i love you”

In case you missed it, Naya’s ex-husband Ryan Dorsey likewise broke his silence on the star’s unforeseen death over the weekend, captioning a picture of her and their boy Josey with:

“This is so unreasonable … there’s [sic] insufficient words to reveal the hole left in everybody’s hearts. I can’t think this is life now. I do not understand if I’ll ever think it. You were simply here … We were simply in the back swimming with Josey the day in the past. Life simply isn’t reasonable. I do not understand what to state … I’m glad for our times and our journey that brought us together and offered us the sweetest and kindest wise little young boy we might ever expect.”

Ryan likewise remembered more memories of them together, while likewise meaning how she heroically conserved the life of their 4-year-old:

“I remember sometimes you used to get annoyed at me: ‘Ryan can you stop snap chatting!’ Haha. I’m glad I didn’t listen to you because I have hundreds and probably thousands of snaps and videos that Josey will have forever and know his momma loved him more than life, and how much fun we had together as he was growing up. Life is all about good times and bad times but with Josey it makes the bad a little less so because a part of you will always be with us. He’ll never forget where he came from. We miss you. We will always love you. Love you Meep.”

The star concluded his message with his thankfulness for all the “love and support,” along with some tips to “cherish” liked ones:

“To everyone that reached out and I haven’t had a chance to or just didn’t get back to you…thank you all for the overwhelming love and support you’ve sent our way. I’ll just say in closing, be kind to yourself, be kind to others, forgive…forget…don’t hold grudges….if you have nothing nice to say maybe try not to say anything. There’s peace in silence. Time on Earth is precious and you just never know….you never know what could happen. Hold your loved ones close, and cherish the times you have with those you care about. ♥️”

Our ideas continue to be with Naya’s friends and family throughout this tough time.

