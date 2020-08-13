Naya Rivera’s TV Mom Gloria Estefan & Glee Co-Star Jane Lynch Open Up About Their Loss

It’s been almost a month given that the heartbreaking death of Naya Rivera, and her castmates and enjoyed ones are still pertaining to terms with her loss.

We have actually heard lovely reflections on the 33- year-old’s life and tradition from her household; on Wednesday, her TV household shared ideas also. Gloria Estefan, who played Santana’s mom on Glee, talked to Andy Cohen about the starlet’s handing down his SiriusXM radio program.

On dealing with Naya, she remembered:

“When I was there, they were at their peak of fame, so a lot of the kids, y’know, were great, a lot of them weren’t handling fame that well, and didn’t have the kind of rapport that Naya had. Naya was really down to earth and warm, and it was a joy to play her mom. And she had really amazing chops, singing.”

The music icon noted she was expected to assist produce a few of Rivera’s music prior to she conceived with her boy, Josey She continued: