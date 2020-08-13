Naya Rivera’s Son Josey Is A ‘Strong Boy’ – How He’s Coping One Month After His Mother’s Tragic Death

It’s comforting to hear this update about Josey Hollis Dorsey, one month after his mother and beloved Glee star Naya Rivera tragically died in a drowning accident at Lake Piru in California.

As you’ll recall, on July 8, Josey was found alone in a boat the 33-year-old actress rented for the pair to enjoy before she went missing. After an extensive search and rescue mission, her body was recovered just five days later on July 13 where authorities determined she drowned while saving her child’s life.

According to a source who recently spoke with ET, while “this has been an unbelievably difficult time for her family and loved ones,” Rivera’s 4-year-old son is “doing better every day.”

Josey’s support system obviously includes his father, Ryan Dorsey, who has transitioned into a full-time parenting role. The source added Rivera’s younger sister Nickayla (pictured above, right inset) has been spending a lot more time with her nephew these days, too. Nothing can replace the loss of his mom, but all things considered, Josey is reportedly coping well and some days he seems like an ordinary happy-go-lucky kid. However, the insider shared the little boy understands that his momma is gone and he grasps…