Naya Rivera’s son Josey ‘doing better every day’ since ‘Glee’ star’s death: report

The 4-year-old is currently living full-time with his father, Ryan Dorsey, according to Entertainment Tonight. Rivera’s sister, Nickalya, is also spending a lot of time with Josey.

NAYA RIVERA’S FAMILY SPEAKS OUT, REMEMBERS THE STAR AS A ‘BEAUTIFUL LEGEND’: ‘HEAVEN GAINED OUR SASSY ANGEL’

“Ryan’s whole world is Josey right now,” a source told ET. “Ryan is still grieving and is very much struggling with the loss of Naya, but he stays strong and keeps going for the sake of his son.”

They added: “Ryan would do anything for Josey. Right now, he’s really laying low and staying out of the public eye so he can completely focus on Josey and try to figure out how to navigate this new normal.”

The source revealed Josey has an understanding that his mother is dead, but their family tries to share good memories of the late “Glee” star every day.

AUTHORITIES RELEASE UNDERWATER FOOTAGE OF LAKE WHERE NAYA RIVERA WENT MISSING, CALL CONDITIONS ‘VERY DIFFICULT’

“Josey is a very strong boy and Naya would be very proud of him,” the insider said.

Dorsey, 37, posted a touching tribute to Rivera on Instagram on July 25.

He recalled…