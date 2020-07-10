Naya Rivera’s Presumed Drowning Leads To Outcry For More Safety Precautions At Lake Piru

This story turns into extra tragic by the second.

We’ve all been holding our breath ready for information relating to Naya Rivera’s disappearance. Although the result appeared grim from the beginning, it felt surreal to connect the phrases “presumed dead” to the younger actress. We’ve held out hope the police would no less than be capable of present solutions for her household — however now, the Ventura County Sheriff’s division has warned that which will by no means even discover her physique as a result of situations at Lake Piru.

If educated professionals can’t even conduct an intensive search of the water safely, it’s possible you’ll be questioning why helpless vacationers would ever be allowed to swim there. Well, you’re not alone. One of the tweets that went viral within the wake of Rivera’s disappearance was from somebody who claimed their cousin died within the lake years in the past. They wrote:

“Please never come to lake piru to swim!! I lost my prima at an extremely young age while she went out for a swim when a sudden whirlpool dragged her 6 feet under. For years our family has been asking to have signs be put up warning visitors about these waters.”

With the 33-year previous presumed to have drowned, that makes a complete of 9 deaths on the lake since 1994, in accordance with TMZ. People dredged up an previous LA Times report that mentioned “Lake Piru’s parks and recreation services manager at the time … counted about a dozen drownings during his 23 years there.”

Understandably, locals and outsiders alike are annoyed and outraged on the lack of precautions that would have prevented this tragedy from occurring. A petition has sprung up for the lake to submit indicators warning in opposition to swimming, which at this writing has greater than 19,700 signatures. The petition reads:

“Naya Rivera is not the first, nor the last to go missing at Lake Piru. Lake Piru is a very deep lake with very bad whirlpools, people have been asking for years for the city to put up warning signs for swimmers. Locals of Ventura County don’t go to Lake Piru for this reason! Tourist have no idea what they’re getting into. Lake Piru needs signs. We’re tired of waiting. We need justice for all those who got lost at Lake Piru. Put up the signs.”

It’s heartbreaking to assume that the lack of Naya Rivera may have been averted if solely there have been acceptable precautions in place. It’s maybe much more heartbreaking to assume that it’ll take a high-profile superstar case for these adjustments to lastly be enacted, when so many different harmless lives have been misplaced needlessly earlier than this. We can solely hope that one thing optimistic comes out of this mindless tragedy.

We proceed to maintain Naya and her household in our ideas.