Naya Rivera’s Last Text Before Her Death Gave Insight Into Her Final Moments & Led Authorities To Narrowed Search Area

The final text message sent by Naya Rivera prior to her disappearance on Wednesday gave authorities insight into their search before it came to a tragic end on Monday.

Robert Inglis of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Search & Rescue Team told Us Weekly on Sunday about a photo of her 4-year-old Josey Dorsey which the Glee star sent to a family member about 90 minutes to 2 hours prior to him being discovered alone on the boat in Lake Piru:

“There was a picture sent to a family member that showed the boy on the boat by a cove.”

Her text read:

“We found where that cove was.”

Aside from Josey, authorities have said there have been no other witnesses. Based on the background of the photo and where the boat was located, authorities focused their search efforts on those areas, using sonar devices amid “difficult” conditions.

Inglis told the outlet:

“We did send our dive members to those two locations and searched those extensively.”

In many past cases, there may have been witnesses “who see someone jumping off a boat so we know which area to search and we can find the body more quickly,” but that is not so for this situation. He added:

“In this case, it really could be the whole lake. There are a lot of coves that have to be searched.”

On day six of the search, a body was found at Lake Piru. Prior to a scheduled press conference on Monday, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to TheWrap that the body found was in fact Naya’s. The cause of death is not known at this time. She was 33-years old.

We’re sending our thoughts to her family, friends, and especially her little boy.

