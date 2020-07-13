Naya Rivera’s Glee Co-Stars Respond To Backlash For Their Social Media Silence, As Lea Michele Deactivates Her Twitter

Fans are not delighted with numerous of Naya Rivera‘s Glee co-stars for remaining quiet about the starlet’ awful disappearance.

As we have actually been reporting, the 33- year-old went missing out on last Wednesday, July 8, after an afternoon boating journey with her boy Josey Hollis Dorsey out on Lake Piru in Ventura County, CA. While her boy was discovered alone in the leased boat and gave security, authorities have actually not had the ability to find Naya; Josey states his mom went for a swim and never ever returned.

Those who understood Naya have actually been speaking up throughout social networks with prayerful messages about discovering her alive, however according to the court of popular opinion on Twitter, some just aren’t doing enough.

One user stimulated the discussion this weekend with a tweet condemning silence from Lea Michele, Jenna Ushkowitz, and Chris Colfer:

“I haven’t seen not one of the GLEE CAST MEMBERS POST ABT NAYA EXCEPT FOR @HeatherMorrisTV AND @dotmariejones y’all a need to do better @LeaMichele @JennaUshkowitz @chriscolfer”

Amber Riley was among the very first to instantly clap back and advise individuals to concentrate on the larger photo, which is discovering their dear missing out on buddy:

“Show some respect. All our energy is going toward helping find Naya and praying for her safe return and for her family. No one owes anyone online a performance of grief. This is very real and devastating. Focus on Naya and her family. Not us. We don’t matter right now.”

Kevin McHale likewise acknowledged and broke his silence, tweeting on Sunday:

“I cannot begin to understand what Naya’s family must be feeling. I know the rest of us are completely shattered, but not without hope. Please respect her family & their privacy in this moment. Please refrain from judging those who don’t show their pain on social media.”

We could not concur more!

Fans likewise pertained to Colfer‘s defense, who hadn’ t published anything about Naya’s disappearance. One user re-shared an interview clip of his from 2013 where he opened about the trouble of grieving in public following co-star Cory Monteith‘s death. The encouraging replies appear to recommend he may presently be feeling by doing this, too.

you and Chris are sayin it finest truthfully pic.twitter.com/wbno45fxbG — alli ✿ (@1970 MULANEY) July 12, 2020

On the other hand, lots of fans have actually applauded Heather Morris for her public and continued dedication to discovering her buddy. One individual who isn’t taking any of this in stride, however, is MizMichele As of Monday, the Scream Queens alum has actually deactivated her Twitter account and lots of think she left the platform due to supposedly being bullied over Rivera’s disappearance. A fan composed:

“Lea Michele has actually deactivated her twitter due to be being trolled about NayaRivera Has she acted severely in the past?Yes She’s owned it and is attempting to be much better. She’s likewise pregnant. Is it her fault that Naya’s missing out on?No I make sure she’s as distressed as the remainder of the Glee cast.”

There were a number of mean remarks likewise mentioning “it should’ve been Lea” who went missing out on rather ofNaya It’s been extensively recorded the 2 did not get along throughout their time on the FOX struck program, however those remarks are truly ruined. Those 2 wrongs do not make a right here. Michele’s last IG feed post was her apology for previous troublesome habits, very first raised with allegations made by Samantha Ware

We can comprehend the cumulative aggravation of fans as this time is exceptionally hard for everybody included. While a helpful tweet would look great and please some, there’s no requirement to play sorrow Olympics or show anything to the general public. With Monday marking the anniversary of Montieth’s death, it’s safe to state everybody from the Glee cast is handling a great deal of heavy feelings simultaneously.

We’re all wishing Naya’s safe return and a resolution to this awful turn of occasions. Thinking of her today, and constantly.