Naya Rivera’s ‘Glee’ co-stars are ‘not without hope’ for the missing actress

On Sunday, 2 of her “Glee” co-stars required to Twitter to do their finest to keep the concentrate on the search for Rivera and support her household, both suggesting that they had actually been slammed for staying quiet. Amber Patrice Riley, who played Mercedes Jones on the Fox series, tweeted to her fans urging them to keep stay thorough about the search effort.

“Show some respect,”she wrote “All our energy is going toward helping find Naya and praying for her safe return and for her family. No one owes anyone online a performance of grief. This is very real and devastating. Focus on Naya and her family. Not us. We don’t matter right now.”

Kevin McHale, who played Artie Abrams on “Glee,” reacted to Riley’s tweet to echo her beliefs.

“I cannot begin to understand what Naya’s family must be feeling,”he wrote “I know the rest of us are completely shattered, but not without hope. Please respect her family & their privacy in this moment. Please refrain from judging those who don’t show their pain on social media.”

Both Riley and McHale appeared on “Glee” with Rivera given that its very first episode and remained till the reveal ended in 2015.

The search for Rivera has actually been going on for days, with authorities frequently keeping in mind that low exposure in the lake where she went missing prevents their capability to carry out an extensive search, especially during the night.

Rivera’s other co-star, Heather Morris, offered to browse the location for her good friend after the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office stated on Twitter that it was “winding down” its search for the day.

“My name is Heather Morris, I’m Nayas close friend and co-worker, and I’m trying to conduct an on foot search and rescue mission along with a small group of friends at Lake Piru.”

“I understand your team is doing EVERYTHING in their power, but we are feeling helpless, powerless and want to help in any way,” she wrote.

However, the Ventura Country Sheriff’s Twitter account prevented residents from attempting to perform their own search of the location.

“For those intent on searching for Naya Rivera on your own, 1. The lake is closed. 2. Temps are already in the 90’s. 3. The terrain around the lake is very steep and rugged. Our teams are well equipped and highly trained,”the tweet reads “We don’t want to have to rescue you.”

Several other “Glee” co-stars have actually dealt with the disappearance on social networks, most significantly Demi Lovato, who guest-starred in a number of episodes as a love interest for Rivera’s character.

Other cast members to speak up consist of Chord Overstreet, Harry Shum Jr. and Gloria Estefan, who played Rivera’s mom.