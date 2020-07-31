Naya Rivera’s Final TV Appearance Airs On Netflix Weeks After Her Passing

Naya Rivera‘s fans will get to see the actress in what’ s thought to be her final TV appearance on Friday.

Nearly 3 weeks after her awful unintentional drowning and just 7 days because being put to rest, the Glee alum’s episode of Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet airs on Netflix today where she showcases her skills as visitor judge. Starring in episode 2 of season 3 of the baking competitors program, the 33- year-old’s charming character illuminate the screen, making it even harder to think she’s truly gone from this world.

Naya, who shot the ep. in LA back in February, was reported missing on July 8 throughout a boating journey on Lake Piru with her 4-year-old child Josey Days later on, her body was recuperated by scuba divers as her previous Glee co-stars and household hoped by the lakeside.

Gladys Gonzalez, Rivera’s supervisor, was spoken with by Netflix over the video of the late star, selecting to launch it as prepared, consisting of a note in the opening credits:

“Dedicated To Naya Rivera.”

Our hearts continue to head out to her pals, household, and liked ones. She is so missed out on.

