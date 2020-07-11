Naya Rivera’s Family Joins Continued Search At Lake Piru

The seek out Naya Rivera continues at Lake Piru following her disappearance on Wednesday.

According to a People insider, her mother and brother have already been on site daily because the search began, and got involved today by getting onto a sheriff’s boat:

On Saturday, ABC News producer Anastasia Williams tweeted out a heartbreaking pic (see it HERE ) of a guy and woman, believed to be Naya’s mother and brother, on the dock at the lake:

“Naya’s mother and brother have been at the lake every day since Naya disappeared. They have been in constant contact with the Sheriff’s Office and involved in the search. On Saturday morning, they joined the search on a sheriff’s boat.”

Early Saturday, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department confirmed on Twitter they certainly were continuing the search:

“@VENTURASHERIFF told press that this man and woman are Naya’s mother and brother. Her mother is kneeling on the dock with her arms outstretched towards the water.”

“The search for Naya Rivera continues at Lake Piru. We are being assisted by @TulareSheriff and @SLOSheriff. We will keep you posted of any updates.”

On Friday, the Glee alum’s siblings and parents had a heartfelt message inclined to them from Tahj Mowry, who expressed how “devastated” he was, and unveiled that he and Miz Rivera had previously dated:

“I pray deeply for the Rivera family and that God blankets them with strength, peace, and love right now. Mychal and Nickayla – you will always be like younger siblings to me and I love you dearly. I watched you two grow up into beautiful adults. George and Yolanda – whatever you need I am here for you. We are forever family and I love you.”

Such beautiful words.

The Full House alum continued, expressing his love for the 33-year-old:

“Naya, I miss you deeply. I wish I got the chance to tell you that once more but I’m believing I will get that chance. I know deep down you’ve always known how I felt. I look forward to the day where I can see your beautiful face once more and tell you everything I’ve wanted to say that I didn’t get the chance to say. I love you forever. I always have and I always will.”

Also on Friday, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department shared movies of the ROV devices currently being used to aid their search in the “difficult conditions,” in addition to “side scan sonar, dogs, and divers.”

1/2 Here’s the ROV employed by @TulareSheriff in the seek out Naya Rivera at Lake Piru today. This is one of many resources being used, alongside side scan sonar, dogs, and divers. pic.twitter.com/LkeI04HIMJ — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 11, 2020

It is unclear once the next update from authorities will come.