Naya Rivera’s Ex Ryan Dorsey ‘Can’t Imagine Raising Josey’ Without Her

“Ryan has barely slept. It’s just a nightmare. Although he wasn’t with Naya, it’s Josey’s mom. Josey needs his mom.”

Ugh. Just so, so sad. The exes had just finalized a new custody agreement three months ago, settling to “share joint physical custody” of the 4-year-old, including summer vacation and holidays. Though they were not together at the time of her death, it’s clear this turns Ryan’s entire world upside down, along with the 4-year-old’s.

The insider added:

“Ryan can’t imagine raising Josey without Naya. It’s the most devastating situation.”

Though Naya prioritized her career in previous years, her main focus recently was family and motherhood.

A source close to Rivera referenced how her focus shifted over the years from her time on Glee into her transition to motherhood:

“Back in the day, her life was all about her career. It was all about acting, singing, using her platform for equal rights, empowerment and anti-bullying. But her priorities shifted. She was working less not because she didn’t want to work, but because her son came first.”

A second confidant told the magazine:

“You could tell she loved being a mom. She was always so sweet.” We have no doubts that Rivera was a fantastic mother to her son from all of the tributes we’ve seen over the last several days, and the news from authorities that she likely died saving her son’s life. Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub explained in a press conference: “She must have mustered enough energy to get her son back on the boat, but not enough to save herself.” So sad. He added at the time: “We know from speaking with her son, that he and Naya swam in the lake together at some point during their journey. It was during that time that her son described being helped into the boat by Naya, who boosted him onto the deck from behind. He told investigators that he looked back and saw her disappear under the surface of the water.”

Her last act was making sure he was safe. You can’t find a better example of a mother’s love than that…

[Image via Ryan Dorsey/Instagram & FayesVision/WENN.]