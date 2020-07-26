Naya Rivera’s ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey, shares his grief and says they were together a day before she vanished

“This is so unfair…there’s not enough words to express the hole left in everyone’s hearts. I can’t believe this is life now. I don’t know if I’ll ever believe it. You were just here,” Dorsey composed onInstagram

.

In his post, Dorsey says the 3 of them had actually been together a day before she went missing out on.

“I’m thankful for our times and our journey that brought us together and gave us the sweetest and kindest smart little boy we could ever hope for,” the star composed on Instagram.

“Life is all about good times and bad times but with Josey it makes the bad a little less so because a part of you will always be with us. He’ll never forget where he came from. We miss you. We will always love you.” Rivera’s body was discovered previously in July in Lake Piru, after she leased a boat with her child to swim. Investigators presumed the starlet was dead when they discovered her child sleeping alone in the boat. The kid told rescuers he and his mom had actually entered into the water to swim, however she did not return on the boat. He informed detectives he recalled and saw her vanish under the surface area of the water, authorities stated. Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub said the starlet had actually utilized the last of her strength to conserve the kid however could not get herself back onto the boat.

