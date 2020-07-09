Naya Rivera’s Ex-Fiancé Big Sean Breaks His Silence As Demi Lovato, Heather Morris, & More Stars Plead For The Actress’ Safe Return

The search for Naya Rivera continues as people who knew her share their requests for prayers she’s found alive.

As we reported earlier, the Glee alum went missing on Wednesday after time boating trip with her son Josey Hollis Dorsey out on Lake Piru in Ventura County, CA. Another boater found the little one sleeping on the pontoon by himself with the actress nowhere to be found. Josey reportedly told investigators his mom went for a swim, but she never came back.

Helicopters, drones, and dive teams have already been deployed again Thursday morning in the hopes of finding Naya alive, although some of those closest to her plead on her behalf safe reunite.

Among them is ex-fiancé Big Sean, who “liked” several tweets regarding the continued search for the young star. While that he didn’t share a message of his own amid the traumatic news, the rapper should have felt deeply concerned about her safety as he put his support behind tweets from fans who wrote about calling the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department yesterday to keep looking for Naya during the night.

Sean also “liked” two tweets, one from jeweler Ben Baller and another from Real 92.3 L.A., a radio station in LA, who shared messages about praying for the 33-year-old.

For people who may not remember, he and Naya became engaged in October 2013, but ended their relationship just half a year later. It’s unclear once the exes last talked, nonetheless it would be hard not to feel for the musician in this scary time.

Rivera’s former Glee co-star Heather Morris, who played the role of Brittany S. Pierce, a character who later became Santana Lopez’s wife, did share a couple of words, taking to her Instagram Story late yesterday evening:

“We need all the prayers we can get to bring our Naya back home to us. We need your love and light.”

Demi Lovato, who shared an onscreen kiss with Naya as her love interest on the FOX show, shared a similar sentiment on her account, writing:

“Please pray for @nayarivera to be found safe and sound.”

You can see both IG Stories (below).

Harry Shum Jr., who played Mike Chang on Glee, also tweeted out in support, writing on Wednesday:

Praying. — Harry Shum Jr (@HarryShumJr) July 9, 2020

Meanwhile, yet another alum from the series, Iqbal Theba who had the role of Principal Figgins, tweeted:

Oh God… mercy… please… Actress Naya Rivera, known for ‘Glee’ missing and may have drowned after going boating on Lake Piru | https://t.co/QBOBaBJwPi https://t.co/NlBldzyQVv — iqbal theba (@iqbaltheba) July 9, 2020

Many more stars chimed in, too, hoping and praying for the momma of one’s safe reunite:

Prayers up for the lovely Naya Rivera. 🙏🙏 We starred alongside each other in her first very television series, The Royal Family, and I’ve watched her career blossom since. Please God, don’t cut this life short. pic.twitter.com/8fRDuuh3oK — Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) July 9, 2020

Praying for Naya 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Victoria Justice (@VictoriaJustice) July 9, 2020

Praying for Naya Rivera. I hope she’s ok. — Tika Sumpter (@iamtikasumpter) July 9, 2020

The story about @NayaRivera may be the most horrifying thing I’ve read about in a while. My heart is out to her family. What a terrible trauma…. — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) July 9, 2020

Praying for Naya Rivera and her family. Can’t stop considering her poor son. — Andy Cohen (@Andy) July 9, 2020

Up all night over this.

A young mom missing which poor daughter or son left alone.

It’s awful

Praying on her behalf family 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 #findnaya #nayarivera pic.twitter.com/hTIbdSRUSO — Holly Robinson Peete (@hollyrpeete) July 9, 2020

Waking around Naya Rivera missing can be an absolute tragedy. Praying on her behalf safety🙏🏽🙏🏽 So positively heartbreaking considering her 4 year old. #FindNaya — Nicole Polizzi (@snooki) July 9, 2020

No word from Lea Michele yet, yet another of Glee‘s cast members, though it’s important to note the seventh anniversary of Cory Monteith‘s passing is coming up this Monday, July 13.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Rivera’s family members as the search continues. Hoping she is found alive and reunited with her son.

