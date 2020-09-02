Naya Rivera’s ex Big Sean says he ‘never’ would have recorded ‘IDFWU’ if he knew she’d tragically die

“That’s a tough question to answer because I’m still processing a lot of that,” he told the outlet “I don’t feel comfortable talking about it because I want to respect her.”

“She’s made such an impact on people, and she’s done so many great things in her life and her career that it was hurtful to even have that [song] be associated with her,” the rap artist included.

The hitmaker, whose genuine name is Sean Michael Leonard Anderson, kept that the tune “wasn’t a diss” to the previous “Glee” star. He likewise shared that Rivera heard the tune and “liked it” ahead of its release.

“We had a breakup that was very public, and we were young and we forgave each other and moved on from that. If I would have known something this tragic would have happened, I would have never made the song,” he continued.

The starlet and rapper were engaged for 6 months from 2013-2014.

