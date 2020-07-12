Naya Rivera’s distraught father and brother swim in the lake she is presumed to have drowned in

The category of Naya Rivera spent element of their day on the banks of the California lake where the actress disappeared on Wednesday.

Her father, George Rivera, arrived on the shores of Lake Piru with the rest of the family. He was seen dashing in to the lake and splashing water over himself as he walked into the waters in an emotional moment as he attempted to connect to his missing daughter.

Rivera’s distraught mother was also pictured crumpled on the banks of the lake where her daughter vanished as the search continued for a fourth day.

There were emotional scenes as the family all came together and hugged one another.

At a few moments for the duration of the day family members were seen immersing themselves in the waters, while on other occasions were pictured in isolation, alone making use of their thoughts.

Naya Rivera’s ex-husband Ryan Dorsey was seen at the banks of Lake Piru on Saturday

At one point Naya Rivera’s father George Rivera sat along side his former son-in-law Ryan Dorsey

Naya’s father George entered the waters fully clothed as the search for his daughter’s human body went on for a fourth day

Naya Rivera’s brother, Mychal, and cousin are pictured together at Lake Piru on Saturday

Rivera’s brother Mychal and his father George is visible walking making use of their arms around one another while they made their way over to the lake

Mychael Rivera, Naya’s brother, hugs another relative in the parking large amount of the lake close to where the search is occurring

Ryan Dorsey appeared walking out of the lake with a family member of his ex-wife’s, in tears

Dorsey was given an agreeable hug by way of a member of his former in-laws family while they appeared to be speaing frankly about Naya

The entire family put their arms around one another as the horrible nature of what unfolded appeared to be slowly sinking in

The horror of what might have occurred from the waters of Lake Piru struck Ryan Dorsey as that he placed an arm around Naya’s brother Mychal

Family members might be seen addressing members of the Ventura Sheriff’s Office, who are conducting the search

Ryan Dorsey is hugged by certainly one of Naya’s Rivera’s family members in the lake in a minute of grief

Naya’s brother and dad George appeared to lead the way in some form of respect to connecting with Naya again by jumping in the water for what appeared as if a spiritual moment for the family

Dad, George, and his son, Mychal were spotted walking through the parking lot close to the lake

Ryan Dorsey might be seen wiping away tears as that he walked around the banks of the lake close to the Rivera family

Dorsey, 36, would be seen walking along the docks close to patrol boats at the side of the lake

Yolanda Rivera was pictured kneeling with her arms outstretched in a minute of desperation in front of Lake Piru in Ventura near Los Angeles on Saturday alongside Naya’s brother Mychal as the duo joined in the recovery operation for the missing star’s body.

Rivera, 33, disappeared while out boating on the lake with her four-year-old son Josey on Wednesday. Josey was found alone in accommodations boat Wednesday evening without any sign of his mother, who is now presumed dead.

Yolanda and Mychal wear life jackets and joined the Ventura County Sheriff’s search team as they scoured the lake. The pair were seen embracing along the banks of the lake.

At other points throughout the day, younger members of the family were seen playing on a beach at the lake.

George Rivera, is pictured coming out of the lake after venturing in to the waters in moment of grief. His son Mychal was there to greet him

Naya Revira’s brother, Mychal, also went in to the waters of Lake Piru at the recovery operation proceeded nearby

Brother Mychal Rivera together with his father George, right, and a cousin, left, were all seen on the shores of Lake Piru

All those present waded in to the waters and wound up splashing each other. There were even a few smiles raised

George Rivera initially charged into the water alone and might be seen running back to shores carrying a pair of shoes

Naya Rivera’s former husband, Ryan Dorsey, was seen playing in the lake along with a handful of children belonging to other family members

The family tried to take their mind off the nearby recovery operation that was occurring nearby

Naya Rivera’s father appeared to take a moment to relax with some younger family members in the lake on Saturday

Mychal Rivera, Naya’s brother, could be seen with his partner and the youngster as they supported other members of the family

Ryan Dorsey took a moment to collect his thoughts and could be seen standing on the jetty at the edge of the lake

Dorsey could be seen wiping away tears. Their relationship was on-and-off for quite some time but sooner or later led to the pair walking down the aisle

George Rivera, Naya’s father, took time to stand at the edge of the lake and collect his thoughts as that he looked at the waters

Ryan Dorsey walked around a nearby parking lot as he tried to collect his thoughts during an anguish-filled time for the family

‘They’re demonstrably devastated, grieving,’ Sgt. Marta Bugarin, a public information officer with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said. ‘Our goal is to take to and bring some closure to the family today.’

The recovery operation will resume first thing on Sunday morning. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office was assisted making use of their search efforts by members of the Tulare and San Luis Obispo sheriff’s agencies and a private contractor, Bugarin said.

Footage has been released showing the nightmarish underwater look for Rivera’s human body as authorities warn she could be found ‘five minutes from now or five days from now’ and her devastated family say they ‘need closure’.

Naya Rivera’s brother, seen in the white t-shirt, and their sons distracted themselves by taking a look at a nearby fire truck

Naya Rivera’s mum, Yolanda, brother Mychal and father George have a few moments together at Lake Piru

Searchers from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department were seen from the waters looking for signs of the actress

Naya Rivera’s mother, Yolanda and her son, Mychal, far right, and also a police officer were pictured walking along the jetty

The family were seen travelling the dock area of Lake Piru on Saturday afternoon

Naya Rivera’s distraught mom is seen above with Rivera’s brother on the banks of the lake as the search for the missing Glee star entered its fourth day and authorities released footage of the nightmarish underwater hunt

Naya Rivera’s mother Yolanda and brother Mychal have emerged embracing on the edge of the lake as the look for Naya continues

Naya’s mom Yolanda and the Glee star’s brother Mychal have emerged getting off of the Ventura County Sheriff’s boats after joining in the look for Naya

Holding out hope: Naya’s family joined in the search operation on Saturday

Several boats combed the lake north of Los Angeles for the remains of the actress and mother

Mychal Rivera could be seen looking across the lake and going for a few moments for himself as that he collected his thoughts

The media are pictured throughout a press conference about the search for Naya Rivera at Lake Piru in California on Saturday

Ryan Dorsey, the actress’s ex-husband might be seen emailing other family at the side of the lake on Saturday

Naya’s father George was pictured staring out across the lake while the search party went on nearby

Footage has been released in the underwater hunt (pictured) for Rivera’s human body as authorities warn she could be found ‘five minutes from now or five days from now’. Authorities point to a tree limb which looks like only a long dark shape given the water’s poor visibility, highlighting the challenges divers are facing in the search

The search for the Glee star, 33, (pictured) entered its fourth day Saturday following her disappearance while out boating at Lake Piru in Ventura near Los Angeles with her 4-year-old son Josey

Ventura County Sheriff’s Department shared footage of the ‘difficult’ search for the missing actress on Twitter Friday night, which has been hampered by the poor visibility of the lake’s murky waters.

The video shows the pictures picked up around 30 feet below the surface of the water.

The lake it self is 1,200 acres and can reach depths of up to 130 feet.

In it, authorities point to a barely visible tree limb highlighting the challenges divers are facing in trying to find the missing mother-of-one.

‘Here’s a typical example of the underwater visibility at a 30-foot depth in Lake Piru,’ the Sheriff’s Department tweeted.

A second social networking post shows footage of the a remotely operated underwater vehicle (ROV) being lowered in to Lake Piru and details that specialized equipment including sonar, divers and dogs have been deployed in the hunt.

‘Here’s the ROV used by @TulareSheriff in the search for Naya Rivera at Lake Piru today,’ the Sheriff’s Department wrote.

Plenty of media gathered nearby along the banks of the lake while they waited for news of the operation

Naya Rivera’s mother Yolanda is seen above with her brother in the white t-shirt, on Saturday. The actress’s distraught family said they just ‘wish’ she might be found so that they could get some ‘closure’ over what is believed to have been a tragic drowning

A member of the sheriff’s office is seen above addressing Naya’s mom on Saturday amid the search

Naya Rivera disappeared while out boating at Lake Piru in Ventura with her four-year-old son Josey on Wednesday and is now presumed dead. Pictured above Naya’s brother can be seen on the front of the boat throughout the search

Naya Rivera’s brother Mychal is seen at the front of the boat on the fourth day of the search on Saturday

With almost zero visibility, human divers are resorting to searching by feel, meaning it could simply take several days before crews can locate her body, Eric Buschow, Ventura County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said at a press conference Friday evening.

‘We have no idea if she’s going to be found five minutes from now or five days from now, so we’re still going to be continuing this effort,’ he said. ‘The visibility in the water is one to two feet,’ Buschow added.

Buschow said ‘promising’ pictures had shown up on the sonar Thursday night however when the ROV was dropped into the water the objects proved not to be Rivera’s body.

‘What they do is they go out and they tow they in the water that scan the bottom of the lake for any objects that might seem like a human anatomy.

‘Last night, they’d a couple of pictures that arrived on the sonar which they thought may be promising to investigate,’ he said.

The video shows the imagery found around 30 foot deep in the water

A second social networking post shows footage of the ROV being lowered into Lake Piru

Crew drop the ROV into the water in the look for the missing mother-of-one

‘This morning, they sent an ROV, or a small robotic device, down into the water to examine those objects. Unfortunately, they didn’t locate Naya Rivera. They are still searching.’

Buschow admitted the conditions of the lake made the search ‘difficult’ but said he is confident Rivera’s body will undoubtedly be recovered.

It could simply take several days before crews can locate her body, Eric Buschow, Ventura County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said at a press conference Friday evening (pictured)

‘It’s very effective,’ he said of the sonar system.

‘They get a really detailed image and they are able to go down and focus on specific things instead of putting divers in the water where they’re literally feeling around because they can not see.’

The search resumed at 6am Saturday morning, with authorities now focusing on the north and east sides of the lake, centered on where the boat was found and the currents of the water.

A specially-trained dog is also getting used in the search to sniff above the water’s surface and alert handlers to a body beneath.

Authorities confirmed the mission had shifted to a recovery Thursday as hope of finding Rivera alive vanished.

The actress’s distraught family said they just ‘wish’ she could be found so they might get some ‘closure’ over what is believed to have been a tragic drowning accident.

A man thought to be 65-year-old Arnold Dorsey, the father of Rivera’s ex-husband Ryan Dorsey and the grandfather to Josey, told The Sun the whole family was ‘sad’ and were rallying around Rivera’s son.

This diagram shows where Naya Rivera and her son rented a boat on Lake Piru before the four-year-old was seen alone. The map in the top left shows the location of the lake in relation to Los Angeles where Rivera lives

The actress’s distraught family said they just ‘wish’ she might be found so that they could get some ‘closure’ over what is believed to have been a tragic drowning accident. Rivera pictured with son Josey

A man thought to be 65-year-old Arnold Dorsey (pictured above with Josey), the father of Rivera’s ex-husband Ryan Dorsey and the grandfather to Josey, told The Sun the whole family was ‘sad’ and were rallying around Rivera’s son

‘We are sad, we just wish they could find her so we can have some closure,’ that he said outside Rivera’s mother Yolanda’s home in Valencia.

He said Josey was having some ‘good days’ after the four-year-old’s terrifying ordeal.

‘We still have good days [with him], I can not make any comment currently.’

Josey was found asleep and alone on the rental boat Wednesday evening.

He told police his mother had ‘jumped’ into the water to go swimming and never returned, but police admitted it had been ‘challenging’ to interview a four-year-old.

The lake was said to be a ‘sanctuary’ for Rivera and somewhere she had been going to for a long time.

However, the waters are also known for their rip currents and for being packed with debris, and eight people have drowned there since 1994.

Authorities have said there is no evidence of foul play or suicide and that every thing points to the young star inadvertently drowning.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office released CCTV footage showing Naya Rivera and her four-year-old son arriving at the dock on Lake Piru on Wednesday