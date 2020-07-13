Naya Rivera’s dad George helps co-ordinate hunt for his missing daughter

Naya Rivera’s dad George on Sunday appeared to help co-ordinate the hunt for his missing daughter after police confirmed ‘nothing came’ of their search of cabins along Lake Piru.

As the search for Glee actress Rivera entered its fifth day her father was seen emailing those on site. He appeared animated, raising his hands and hugging family members.

Rivera, 33, disappeared while out boating on the lake with her four-year-old son Josey on Wednesday. Josey was found alone in a rental boat with no sign of his mother, who’s now presumed dead.

On Sunday the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office had announced that cabins on the banks of the lake could be searched after social media users theorized that Rivera might have ended up in one single.

But Sgt. Shannon King later told People: ‘They’re perhaps not occupied. Nothing came of it.

‘There’s no evidence to state she left the water. It seems to be 100 per cent just a tragic drowning.’

Scroll down for video

The search for Naya Rivera, right, entered its fifth day on Sunday with her father, left, at the site along side rescue crews

Naya Rivera’s dad George on Sunday appeared to be assisting to co-ordinate the hunt for his missing daughter

As the search for Glee actress Rivera entered its fifth day her father was seen chatting with those on site

Police confirmed ‘nothing came’ of their search of cabins along Lake Piru; Sgt. Shannon King said: ‘Nothing came of it’

The search for the Glee star, 33, (pictured) entered its fifth day on Sunday following her disappearance while out boating at Lake Piru in Ventura near Los Angeles with her four-year-old son Josey (together right) on Wednesday

On Sunday the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office had announced that cabins on the banks of the lake could be searched

Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Search & Rescue Team spokesman Robert Inglis told Us Weekly Rivera had sent an image of her son to a relative ‘that showed the boy included by a cove’ around two hours before he was found alone.

Inglis added: ‘We are confident that we will locate her body.

‘What I suspect is that the winds kicked up. Those pontoon boats are very light, and when you push them, it can move away from you. She might’ve tried to swim after the boat. But that’s all speculation. Once we do locate her, that may answer much more questions.’

Rivera’s co star Heather Elizabeth Morris had pleaded with rescue crews to be allowed to assist in the search, writing: ‘I’m Nayas friend and co-worker, and I’m trying to conduct an by foot search and rescue mission along with a small group of friends at Lake Piru. I am aware your team is doing EVERY THING in their power, but we have been feeling helpless, powerless.’

She later added: ‘I have spoken to Sheriff Eric Buschow and be assured they are using every single one of these resources to find our Naya. I have full confidence that they’re doing everything they could, and probably more.

‘We will hold off on the citizen search and rescue until we have the go ahead that they’ll allow volunteers.

‘Understand it’s 110 degrees here of course, if you’re perhaps not highly trained searching and rescue, this could wind up a much more dangerous situation for everybody involved. Please be kind, compassionate and caring for those people who are looking for our Naya.’

Police had earlier in the day warned people about wanting to search for her themselves and tweeted: ‘For those intent on searching for Naya Rivera on your own, 1. The lake is closed. 2. Temps are already in the 90’s. 3. The terrain across the lake is quite steep and rugged.

‘Our teams are well equipped and highly trained. We don’t want to rescue you.’

Family and friends joined in the search for Rivera Sunday. Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Search & Rescue Team spokesman Robert Inglis told Us Weekly Rivera had sent a picture of her son to a member of family ‘that showed the boy on the boat with a cove’

Rivera disappeared while boating at Lake Piru on Wednesday and is presumed dead. Her dad is pictured left Sunday

Rivera’s heartbroken family and friends were seen on the banks of the California lake where she disappeared Sunday

A diver emerges from the water with what seems to be a drone during the search for missing actress Naya Rivera

Rivera’s co star Heather Elizabeth Morris had earlier pleaded with rescue crews to be allowed to assist in the search

Officials say the search for the former Glee actress and mother of 1 will keep on until at the very least Tuesday

The search has been difficult due to exceptionally poor visibility due to debris in the water, prompting searchers primarily rely on sonar technology to locate the waters

Police had earlier warned people about trying to search for her themselves and tweeted: ‘For those intent on searching for Naya Rivera by yourself, 1. The lake is closed. 2. Temps already are in the 90’s. 3. The terrain around the lake is very steep and rugged’

‘They’re clearly devastated, grieving,’ Sgt. Marta Bugarin, a public information officer with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday. ‘Our goal is to try to bring some closure to the family today.’

Officials say the search will continue until at least Tuesday.

Sgt King added: There’s no talk of either one way or another after Tuesday.

‘Tuesday’s sort of the projected date that we’re discussing, and we’re going to keep on doing what we have been doing.’

The search has been difficult due to exceptionally poor visibility due to debris in the water, prompting searchers primarily rely on sonar technology to locate the waters.

Sgt King said: ‘It’s nothing like typical waters, which are crystal clear, that is murky, cold lake water.

‘The ground is covered in trees and shrubs, therefore it is hampering our efforts for sure.’

Rivera’s heartbroken family had already been seen on the banks of the California lake where she disappeared.

Her father George was seen running to the lake on Saturday and splashing water over himself in an emotional moment as he tried to connect with his missing daughter.

Rivera’s distraught mother was also pictured crumpled on the banks of the lake where her daughter vanished. The distraught family was seen sharing a moving moment where they came together and hugged each other.

The actress’ devastated former Glee castmates were forced to defend themselves Sunday after fans accused them of not speaking out in regards to the incident.

Amber Riley, who played Mercedes Jones in the hit show, tweeted: ‘Show some respect. All our energy is going toward helping find Naya and praying for her safe return and for her family.

‘No one owes anybody online a performance of grief. This is very real and devastating. Focus on Naya and her family. Not us. We do not matter at this time.’

Naya Rivera’s ex-husband Ryan Dorsey was seen at the banks of Lake Piru on Saturday

At one point Naya Rivera’s father George Rivera sat alongside his former son-in-law Ryan Dorsey

Naya’s father George entered the waters fully clothed because the search for his daughter’s body continued for a fifth day

Naya Rivera’s brother, Mychal, and cousin are pictured together left at Lake Piru on Saturday. Rivera’s brother Mychal and his father George is visible together right walking making use of their arms around one another because they made their way to the lake

Naya Rivera’s distraught mom is seen above with Rivera’s brother on the banks of the lake because the search for the missing Glee star entered its fourth day Saturday and authorities released footage of the nightmarish underwater hunt

Naya Rivera’s mother Yolanda and brother Mychal have emerged embracing on the edge of the lake because the search for Naya continues

The entire family put their arms around the other person as the horrible nature of what unfolded did actually be slowly sinking in

Naya’s brother and dad George appeared to lead just how in some kind of respect to connecting with Naya once more by jumping in the water for what appeared as if a spiritual moment for the family

Naya’s mom Yolanda Rivera was pictured kneeling with her arms outstretched in an instant of desperation in front of Lake Piru in Ventura near Los Angeles on Saturday alongside Naya’s brother Mychal as the duo joined in the recovery operation for the missing star’s human anatomy.

Yolanda and Mychal put on life jackets and joined the Ventura County Sheriff’s search team because they scoured the lake. The pair were seen embracing along the banks of the lake.

At other points throughout the day, younger family members were seen playing on a beach at the lake.

‘They’re clearly devastated, grieving,’ Sgt. Marta Bugarin, a public information officer with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday. ‘Our goal is to try to bring some closure to the family today.’

Brother Mychal Rivera along with his father George, right, and a cousin, left, were all seen on the shores of Lake Piru

Ryan Dorsey took a moment to get his thoughts and could be observed standing on the jetty at the edge of the lake. Naya Rivera’s mum, Yolanda, brother Mychal and father George take a few moments together at Lake Piru

The lake itself is 1,200 acres and may reach depths of up to 130 feet.

In it, authorities point out a scarcely visible tree limb highlighting the challenges divers are facing in trying to find the missing mother-of-one.

‘Here’s an example of the underwater visibility at a 30-foot depth in Lake Piru,’ the Sheriff’s Department tweeted.

A 2nd social media post shows footage of the a remotely operated underwater vehicle (ROV) being lowered into Lake Piru and details that specialized equipment including sonar, divers and dogs are also deployed in the hunt.

‘Here’s the ROV used by @TulareSheriff in the search for Naya Rivera at Lake Piru today,’ the Sheriff’s Department wrote.

Naya’s mom Yolanda and the Glee star’s brother Mychal are seen moving away from of the Ventura County Sheriff’s boats after joining in the search for Naya

With very nearly zero visibility, human divers are resorting to searching by feel, meaning it may take a few days before crews should locate her human anatomy, Eric Buschow, Ventura County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said at a press conference Friday evening.

‘We don’t know if she’s going to be found five full minutes from now or five days from now, so we’re still going to be continuing this effort,’ he said. ‘The visibility in the water is one to two feet,’ Buschow added.

Buschow said ‘promising’ pictures had shown up on the sonar Thursday night however when the ROV was dropped into the water the objects turned out to not be Rivera’s body.

‘What they do is they go out and they tow these devices in the water that scan the bottom of the lake for any objects which may look like a body.

‘Last night, they had several images that showed up on the sonar that they thought might be promising to investigate,’ he said.

‘This morning, they sent an ROV, or even a small robotic device, into the water to examine those objects. Unfortunately, they failed to locate Naya Rivera. They are still searching.’

Buschow admitted the conditions of the lake made the search ‘difficult’ but said he is confident Rivera’s human anatomy will be recovered.

It could take a few days before crews should locate her human anatomy, Eric Buschow, Ventura County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said at a press conference Friday evening (pictured)

‘It’s very effective,’ that he said of the sonar system.

‘They get yourself a really detail by detail image plus they can decrease and concentrate on specific things rather than putting divers in the water where they truly are literally feeling around since they can’t see.’

A specially-trained dog is also getting used in the search to sniff above the water’s surface and alert handlers to a body beneath.

Authorities confirmed the mission had shifted to a recovery Thursday as hope of finding Rivera alive vanished.

The actress’s distraught family said they just ‘wish’ she could be found so they might get some ‘closure’ over what’s believed to have already been a tragic drowning accident.

A man considered to be 65-year-old Arnold Dorsey, the daddy of Rivera’s ex-husband Ryan Dorsey and the grandfather to Josey, told The Sun the whole family was ‘sad’ and were rallying around Rivera’s son.

This diagram shows where Naya Rivera and her son rented a boat on Lake Piru before the four-year-old was seen alone. The map in the top left shows the place of the lake with regards to Los Angeles where Rivera lives

A man considered to be 65-year-old Arnold Dorsey (pictured above with Josey), the daddy of Rivera’s ex-husband Ryan Dorsey and the grandfather to Josey, told The Sun everyone was ‘sad’ and were rallying around Rivera’s son

‘We are sad, we just wish they might find her so we could have some closure,’ that he said outside Rivera’s mother Yolanda’s home in Valencia.

He said Josey was having some ‘good days’ following the four-year-old’s terrifying ordeal.

‘We still have good days [with him], I can’t make any other comment at this time.’

Josey was found asleep and alone on the rental boat Wednesday evening.

He told police his mother had ‘jumped’ to the water to go swimming rather than came back, but police admitted it was ‘challenging’ to interview a four-year-old.

The lake was said to be a ‘sanctuary’ for Rivera and somewhere she had been likely to for years.

However, the waters are also known for their rip currents and for being filled with debris, and eight individuals have drowned there since 1994.

Authorities have said there is no proof foul play or suicide and that everything points to the young star accidentally drowning.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office released CCTV footage showing Naya Rivera and her four-year-old son coming to the dock on Lake Piru on Wednesday