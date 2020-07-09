Naya Rivera’s Chilling Tweet About ‘Tomorrow’ Not Being ‘Promised’ Goes Viral Amid Rescue Mission

One of Naya Rivera‘s recent tweets has become going viral as the search continues to obtain the star. She was declared missing throughout a boating trip on Lake Piru with her 4-year-old son Josey Hollis Dorsey on Wednesday.

Just six days before, the 33-year-old took to Twitter with a cryptic message about living life to the fullest since “tomorrow is not promised.” Sharing a new selfie of her wearing a white button-down shirt, Naya wrote:

“No matter the year, circumstance, or strifes everyday [sic] you’re alive is a blessing. make the most of today and each day you are given. tomorrow just isn’t promised.”

no matter the year, circumstance, or strifes everyday you’re alive is really a blessing. maximize today and every day you’re given. tomorrow is not promised pic.twitter.com/O4t7wdqA4k — Naya Rivera (@NayaRivera) July 2, 2020

The July 2 tweet garnered many reactions from followers over the past a dozen hours as dive teams continue steadily to look for the 33-year-old. See some of the prayers (below):

“Dear God! Have mercy! I’m praying for you, your son, your family. Tomorrow is not promised. Dear God, please have mercy! 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽” “praying that u are safe and will be reunited with your family” “This hitting hella different right now 🙁 I pray they find you” “please be okay, please I love u”

Rivera’s son was found alone on the motorized pontoon by another boater, telling them his mom went for a swim but never came back. One Twitter user suggested the tiny one may have experienced what happened, but was too young to understand:

“I keep thinking of her kiddo all alone and how he holds the truth but may not completely understand it. This is so sad.”

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department’s statement on Wednesday noted how the 33-year-old may have drowned:

“It is believed that Naya and her son were swimming in the lake near the boat and as they were getting back into the boat, her son made it into the boat and Naya went under water and did not resurface. Ventura County Sheriff’s Department has asked for additional divers and sonar equipment for the continued search tomorrow.”

Captain Eric Buschow stated “all indications point” to Rivera being dead, telling Us Weekly:

“The fact that she was seen in the water shows there is a high likelihood that she drowned. The search for Naya Rivera will continue this morning at Lake Piru. The lake will be closed to the public while search operations continue. Dive teams from throughout the region will be assisting us through mutual aid.”

Our thoughts and prayers remain with her, her son, and themselves during this terrifying time.

