Naya Rivera ‘Seemed Happy’ Weeks Before Her Shocking Disappearance: ‘Everybody Is In Disbelief’

No one’s more shocked by Naya Rivera’s sudden disappearance than her family and friends.

According to a People source, the Glee alum’s family members are confused and eager for answers following the mother-of-one never returned from the boating trip with her 4-year-old son Josey Dorsey on Wednesday.

The insider, who had been close to the actress during her time on the hit FOX series, told the outlet:

“Nobody has heard anything. Everybody is in a wait-and-see pattern and trying to figure out exactly what happened… Everybody is in disbelief.”

“Disbelief” is putting it lightly.

The source said they caught up with the actress just a few weeks hence, adding:

“She seemed happy, busy… just kind of living life.”

And a big element of Naya’s life over these past few years had been a dedicated mother to Josey, whom she shares with ex-husband Ryan Dorsey.

The source explained:

“Back in the day, her life was all about her career. It was all about acting, singing, using her platform for equal rights, empowerment, anti-bullying – I think her priorities have shifted. Her working less isn’t because she doesn’t want to work, but she’s a mom. Her son comes first. That’s apparent in everything she’s posted and done. Everything is about her son.”

As we wrote, the 33-year-old actress was reported missing on Wednesday after a visit to Lake Piru in Ventura County, California with Josey. Naya rented a pontoon boat on her behalf and her son, and went swimming in the water Wednesday afternoon; however, lake staff later found the boat at the north side of the human body of water with the actress’ son sleeping aboard by himself.

As Rivera’s friends and former co-stars are taking to social media to share with you their hopes and prayers that she’s found soon, authorities continued their search Thursday — but have so far found nothing, and shifted the search from the rescue mission to a recovery one, with the California indigenous presumed dead from a tragic drowning accident.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement:

“The search resumed Thursday morning with divers experiencing less than one foot of visibility in the water in daylight. The difficult conditions have made the recovery operation a very slow process. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is assisting in the search with divers and sonar equipment. Approximately 100 personnel are participating in the mission on Thursday, including resources from neighboring counties and the United States Coast Guard… Investigators believe Rivera drowned in what appears to be a tragic accident.”

We’ll keep you updated.