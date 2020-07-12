Naya Rivera Search Will Continue But With Less Intensity; Officials To Start Searching Cabins, Too

As the search for Naya Rivera continues on unabated, Ventura County officials are slightly altering the way they are doing things in and around Lake Piru, where she first disappeared.

For one, according to reports put out for legal reasons enforcement sources to outlets including TMZ, police intend to continue steadily to search for the former Glee star in and around the lake — albeit with lesser intensity than what they did in the very first few days after her disappearance.

Poor visibility within the water at Lake Piru has largely prevented them from searching as exhaustively while they otherwise could, but sources indicate a full sonar scan of the entire lake should be done by the finish of your day on Sunday. At that time, then, authorities apparently plan to back off the intensity of these search just a little and devote their resources differently.

Furthermore, officials have indicated they are going to start searching cabins around the Lake Piru area on Sunday, as well. Insiders tell TMZ the Ventura County search teams don’t fundamentally believe Rivera wound up in just one of those often-times secluded cabins, but there’s been so much social networking chatter about any of it that they desire to put rumors to rest and power down any potential other options previously unexplored.

Heather Morris and other stars — in addition to friends, family, and even fans of Rivera — have implored Ventura County officials on social networking to widen their search and look away from lake, as you can plainly see (below):

My name is Heather Morris, I’m Nayas close friend and co-worker, and I’m wanting to conduct an on foot search and rescue mission and also a small band of friends at Lake Piru. I understand your team does EVERYTHING inside their power, but we are feeling helpless, powerless and — heather (@HeatherMorrisTV) July 12, 2020

Again, in accordance with TMZ, insiders say they truly are not looking to find the TELEVISION star in just about any of those cabins, but investigators are content to look both in and across the lake, if for no other reason than to cover each of their bases. As we noted, the search within the lake it self has proven moderately difficult considering the level of debris in the water. Hopefully, sonar equipment can continue to get the job done even in the lake’s hardest areas.

As we’ve been reporting, Rivera went missing in the lake north of Los Angeles while swimming in it with her 4-year-old son. Thus far, there were extremely few leads to continue on with regards as to the exactly happened, and investigators continue to be baffled by the turn of events — likely until they can positively determine what happened to Rivera, and why.

Our thoughts and prayers continue to head out to her family, friends, and nearest and dearest, as they all continue to grapple with this uncertain, difficult time frame with the stars whereabouts unknown. Clearly, there are a lot of emotions at play here for many who held Rivera close inside their lives, as her family has now jumped in to aid their time and help with the search it self. Tough, tough stuff…