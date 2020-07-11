Naya Rivera search: California officials using sonar equipment

Rivera, 33, vanished Wednesday from Lake Piru in Southern California’s Ventura County. She visited the lake that afternoon and rented a pontoon boat with her 4-year-old son, based on authorities.

Rivera’s son was included, but she was nowhere to be found. One life jacket was located on the boat and the boy was wearing another. Investigators found Rivera’s purse and her identification, but no other clues on the boat. Rivera has been presumed dead.

The lake remains closed to the public whilst the search continues.

“We don’t know if she’s going to be found five minutes from now or five days from now, so we’re still going to be continuing this effort,” said Capt. Eric Buschow, Ventura County Sheriff’s Office spokesman.

The Sheriff’s Office has teamed up with the Coast Guard and Tulare County searchers in the recovery effort. Investigators are using side-scanning sonar in water with visibility of only about a foot, Buschow said. A specially-trained dog is also getting used in the search. The dog is trained to sniff right above the surface and alert handlers if they sense a human anatomy beneath the water. The sonar equipment presented a few images of interest throughout Thursday night’s search. Those areas have now been searched, but nothing has been found. Lake Piru may be the result of a canyon which was dammed and flooded. It is about 2 miles long and about 130 feet deep at its deepest point. “There is a flow to this lake,” Buschow said. “Even with that current, wherever she went down, they’re confident that that’s where she will be found.” A want to drop the amount of the lake is in the pipeline for the following month in order to do seismic retrofitting of the dam. That plan was set up well before Rivera’s disappearance, based on Buschow. Detectives have spoken to Rivera’s son and as a result of the conversation don’t believe Rivera made it to shore, that he said. Rivera played Santana Lopez on the Fox show “ Glee ” for six years between 2009 and 2015, and appeared in just about any episode of the musical-comedy-drama. She was also on the CBS sitcom “The Royal Family” and in the comedy film “The Master of Disguise.”

CNN’s Faith Karimi, Dakin Andone and Stella Chan contributed to the report.

