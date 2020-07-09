Naya Rivera Presumed Dead After Going Missing, Search Has Shifted From Rescue To Recovery Mission

This is indeed tragic.

Following a continued search of Lake Piru in Ventura County, CA on Wednesday night and Thursday morning, Naya Rivera, 33, is presumed to be dead.

The search shifted from the rescue mission to a body recovery early today. Per TMZ, she went missing in water with only 5 to 9 inches of visibility. The lake is filled with trees and debris and investigators are saying it requires about 7 to 10 days for a human body to rise to the surface.

The Glee actress rented a pontoon boat around 1 p.m. with her son Josey Hollis Dorsey. About three hours later, another boater found the 4-year-old alone and sleeping in the boat. When asked by officers, the boy told them they went for a swim and Naya never came ultimately back.

This story is developing…