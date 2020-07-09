Naya Rivera Missing, 4-Year-Old Son Found Alone In Boat On California Lake: DETAILS

This is really heartbreaking.

Naya Rivera is currently missing after a day trip on Lake Piru in Ventura County, CA with her 4-year-old son. According to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department, the 33-year-old actress rented a pontoon at about 1 p.m. for an afternoon on the water. About three hours later, another boater found her son, Josey Hollis Dorsey, sleeping in the boat by himself.

Officials were notified and began to look for the Glee actress with helicopters, drones and dive teams.

The missing person at Lake Puru has been defined as Naya Rivera, 33, of Los Angeles. SAR operation will carry on at first light. @VCAirUnit @fillmoresheriff @Cal_OES pic.twitter.com/bC3qaZS3Ra — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 9, 2020

Josey reportedly told investigators him and his mom got off the boat for a swim and she never came ultimately back. Captain Eric Buschow shared on scene:

“There’s a lot of challenges in a reservoir this size, at times with visibility. I don’t have details yet as to the depth of the area where the boat was found or what conditions they’re encountering out there.”

The look for Naya will resume Thursday morning at dawn. (Below) is the final thing she posted on Twitter, a sweet photo of her son to commemorate their solo time together:

Naya and Josey’s father, Ryan Dorsey, divorced in 2018 and share custody.

We’re contemplating Naya, Josey, and all her nearest and dearest during this difficult time. Truly hoping they find her unharmed.