Naya Rivera may have been swept away by ‘sudden whirlpool’ family of drowning victim claims

The search and recovery mission for Glee star Naya Rivera entered its third day on Friday amid fears the actress may have drowned in Lake Piru after being ‘dragged down by a whirlpool.’

The 33-year-old remains missing and is believed to have died in a ‘tragic accident’, two days after she disappeared on a boating trip with her four-year-old son Josey, who had been found alone on their rented pontoon boat with her life vest on board.

The toddler told authorities he and his mother had gone swimming in the lake but said Rivera never managed to get out of the water. It’s unclear how the boy was able to return onto the boat by himself and where area she vanished.

Authorities said the search is now being treated as ‘recovery’ operation as they believe Rivera may have drowned in the lake, where at least eight others have died since 1994, including nine-year-old Denise Arredondo who had been sucked below the surface by a whirlpool.

The girl’s cousin Andrea Arredondo, 26, told The Sun it is possible the actress may have also been dragged down by a vortex on Wednesday which she said are ‘notorious’ at the lake.

‘I was very astonished with this piece of information because I wasn’t even aware that whirlpools occurred in lakes,’ she said. ‘I really hope that isn’t the reason why Naya did not resurface, however it could be one of the number of choices.’

Search operations continued on Friday with rescuers deploying ‘sophisticated sonar equipment’ in a bid to find her body

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department said Friday’s mission is using fewer people in the search, ‘but more technology to simply help us find better clues’

The cousin of Denise Arredondo, who died at the same lake in 2009, said it is possible Rivera may have been pulled in to by a whirlpool aswell. Pictured: An indication at the lake warning visitors in regards to the dangers of the water

Arredondo said Denise and her family were swimming at the lake on May 19, 2009 and had wandered right into a shallow area before she was suddenly dragged within the water.

Her father, who was holding her younger siblings nearby, desperately tried to pull her out by securing to her hair, but failed to save yourself his daughter, she said.

When rescuers finally pulled Denise from the lake, Arredondo said her body was ‘extremely unrecognizable’ and was something a girl ‘should never have to witness. ‘

The Ventura Sheriff’s Department confirmed whirlpools are possible at Lake Piru and therefore are more common if the dams are open, based on The Sun.

Arredondo issued a stark warning to visitors, advising them to be ‘extremely cautious’ when visiting the scenic lake.

‘I positively think that should they had put warning signs because the first drownings back in the 90s, everybody else could have possibly been saved,’ she said.

Swimming is permitted in designated areas of the lake however, the policy states it’s considered a ‘hazardous recreational activity’ as you can find few lifeguards and the water ranges from five to 40ft in depth.

The area around the lake has one or more sign reading, ‘No Swimming or Wading. Danger – Hazards Exist!’, however locals have launched a petition demanding additional signage be installed.

Sergeant Kevin Donoghue of the Ventura County Sheriffs Department said the recovery operation is ‘methodical’ and authorities have switched to using sonar equipment

Authorities have said it’s possible that Rivera’s human anatomy ‘may never come back up’ if it is ‘entangled on something beneath the water’

Rescue teams said search operations for Rivera’s human anatomy have been difficult due to the poor visibility in the water which is mostly murky and full of plants and debris.

Police said it’s possible that Rivera’s body ‘may never come back up’ if it is ‘entangled on something beneath the water’.

On Wednesday authorities released CCTV footage of the actress and her four-year-old son Josey coming to Lake Piru and boarding their pontoon boat hours before she disappeared.

In a video released by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, Rivera is observed pulling as much as the dock in her Mercedes-Benz SUV around 1pm on Wednesday, before hopping on accommodations boat with the boy and venturing out into the lake.

The search for Rivera was suspended for an additional night running after darkness fell on Thursday night, with no sign of a body up to now. The search resumed on Friday morning as a ‘recovery operation’ now that investigators believe Rivera drowned in ‘what is apparently a tragic accident’.

Divers say the waters are murky and full of plants and debris, limiting their visibility to less than one foot and forcing them to use their hands in what crew member Max O’Brien referred to as a ‘braille search’.

Four-year-old Josey has meanwhile been returned to his family and was yesterday pictured in the arms of his father, Rivera’s ex-husband Ryan Dorsey, 36.

Along with the surveillance footage, cops have also shared the 911 call from the boat rental facility at 4.37pm when Rivera was first reported missing.

The caller had apparently been delivered to check on Rivera and her son following the actress didn’t return the rental boat at the expected time.

Mistaking four-year-old Josey for a lady, the caller said that they had ‘found just a little girl in one single of the boats by the south end’ and added that ‘the mom is nowhere to be found’.

The dispatcher asked for the child’s age and ethnicity, however the caller had yet to see the toddler close up and was told to gather more info before calling back.

Rivera and her son had rented the boat around 1pm before sailing into the lake, located about 60 miles from the actress’s Los Angeles home.

Swimming is allowed in some parts of the lake and authorities say there are ‘really no strong undercurrents as if you would have in the ocean’, but warn that the chilled water could cause hypothermia.

The lake’s policy states that those who elect to go swimming achieve this at their particular risk as it’s viewed as a ‘hazardous recreational activity’ because there are few lifeguards on the floor.

It is not clear exactly where the boat was discovered or where Rivera and her son were when she jumped in, but the search is emphasizing the northern part of the lake in an area where the water is about 30ft deep.

The clip shows the pair walk up to get help with the boat rental, being led to their eventual vessel

Footage shows Rivera and her son take off on the pontoon boat

The boat is visible heading north in the reservoir and would not be observed for several hours

Later, after retrieving the toddler, investigators learned that Naya and Josey had both gone in the water for a swim, but that only Josey had climbed straight back on board.

How this happened isn’t clear and cops admitted on Wednesday night that it was ‘somewhat challenging’ to interview a four-year-old.

Max O’Brien, told reporters that the operation had develop into a ‘braille search’ with divers forced to discover their environments ‘by feel’

‘He gave enough information to investigators to summarize that his mother never made it out of the water,’ Sgt Kevin Donoghue said.

Captain Eric Buschow told ABC that it remained a mystery how Naya had disappeared, speculating that she ‘could have suffered a medical episode’ while ‘playing innocently’ in the water. He added that investigators questioning the boy wanted to ‘limit the amount of trauma’ that Josey is facing.

Divers and helicopters scoured the lake until night fell on Wednesday and continued their search for all of Thursday with rescuers using sonar equipment.

Two German Shepherds from the California Rescue Dog Association have also been added to the expanding search party for Rivera, the Ventura County Star reports.

They are trained to detect gasses that are released by human cadavers, performing a search along a grid of the lake and assisting divers in potentially locating Rivera’s human anatomy.

The search for the Glee star resumed in the beginning light on Thursday, but a statement from the sheriff’s office said it had ‘turned into a recovery mission’ with authorities no more holding out hope that Rivera is alive.

‘Investigators believe Rivera drowned in what appears to be a tragic accident,’ the sheriff’s office said following the four-year-old told them that his mother had not came ultimately back to the shore. There is no suspicion of foul play.

Sgt Bill Hutton described the the search to be ‘very technical,’ adding that GPS data from the search would be analyzed overnight while conditions are too difficult to dive.

Authorities say they plan to release footage to exhibit just how difficult some of the conditions have been in the search.

Sgt Kevin Donoghue from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, speaking at Lake Piru, said more than 100 police and first responders are now looking for Naya’s human anatomy.

Donoghue told reporters that the rescuers were focusing on the northern half of the lake ‘hoping to find any clues or evidence of her disappearance’.

‘Our thoughts and prayers are with her family as of this terrible time and develop to bring closure for them,’ that he said.

Donoghue warned it could be weeks before the human body is found, if it’s recovered at all. He said: ‘If the body is entangled on something under the water, it may never come back up.’

He added: ‘There’s no way to actually say. We’re putting our best foot forward in an attempt to locate her, we’re using all the assets that are available to us, we’re using technology like Sonar.’

Donoghue said experts mixed up in search know the lake ‘inside and out,’ adding: ‘We’re relying on their expertise to simply help us because endeavour. We’re going to do everything that we could to find her.’

The so-called recovery mission has involved helicopters from the Sheriff’s Office and US Coast Guard as well as multiple dive teams operating from six boats.

The depth of the lake differs greatly, officer Chris Dyer said, saying it could go from between 50-60ft to 4ft over a brief distance.

Visibility in the lake during the daytime is about eight to 10 inches, while sizeable debris including trees flow under the surface, police said.

‘The difficult conditions have made the recovery operation a very slow process’, the sheriff’s office said, saying that conditions were too dangerous to carry on the search overnight after some had criticized the pause.

More than 100 rescuers are at the lake and involved in the effort to find Rivera, with ‘multiple dive teams’ searching the murky depths while two helicopters continue steadily to scour the waves from above.

The task has been complicated by rising winds, with the top becoming choppier.

One diver, Max O’Brien, told reporters that the operation had develop into a ‘braille search’ with divers forced to discover their environments ‘by feel’ because of the limited visibility’.

‘There’s a whole lot of tree branches and overgrowth from when the lake was lower so we’re breaking through sticks and searching huge brush bottom,’ that he said.

The small vessel Naya was using is moored at the dock, marked off with yellow police tape. Sgt Donoghue said her purse and ID was found along side her son.

There was also a life jacket onboard and her son was wearing an additional life jacket.

‘We know she’s been for this lake before and knows it but we are not sure whether her son has been here,’ he added.

He said officers are in constant contact with the actress’ family. ‘As far as we comprehend, her son is physically okay,’ he said. ‘From what I understand, he’s got told investigators his mother never managed to get out of the water.’

At least eight people have drowned in the lake since 1994, including a father who died in 2008 after saving his daughter who had fallen to the water.

Naftoli Smolyanksy, 39, leaped into the water to truly save her and was able to put her straight back on the boat however drowned in the water as it sped away from him.

Rivera’s presumed death has sparked anger from locals who have demanded that warning signs be installed around the lake in a petition which has gathered more than 18,000 signatures.

‘Naya Rivera isn’t the first, nor the last to go missing at Lake Piru. Lake Piru is just a very deep lake with very bad whirlpools, people have been asking for years for the town to put up indicators for swimmers,’ it reads.

‘Locals of Ventura County don’t visit Lake Piru for this reason! Tourist have no idea what they’re stepping into. Lake Piru needs signs. We’re tired of waiting. We need justice for anyone who got lost at Lake Piru. Put up the signs.’

The 911 call the boat rental facility made, incorrectly calling Naya Rivera’s son a lady when reporting the actress missing The Ventura Sheriff’s Department has released audio of the 911 call made on Wednesday by the boat rental facility at Lake Piru after a worker noted that Naya Rivera and her son hadn’t returned. In the phone call, the employee initially notes that a girl was left alone in the boat, adding that she wasn’t actually down at the scene to see. Employee: ‘Lake Piru, the emergency is we have a missing person. We found just a little girl in one single of the boats by the south end mother is nowhere to be found.’ Dispatcher: ‘Okay, Lake Piru… Okay and is she white, black, Asian or Hispanic?’ Employee: ‘I have no idea, I’m headed down there at this time to go check. My husband was one of the people who have been first there and I will get more information. He just told me to call it in.’ Dispatcher: ‘Okay… Do you realize if it is a boy or perhaps a girl?’ Employee: ‘I believe it is just a little girl.’ Dispatcher: ‘Approximate age?’ Employee: ‘Like I said, I have no idea. I’m heading down there right now. Do you want me to call it when I make it?’ Dispatcher: ‘I’ll put the little bit of information that I have but yeah once you get there, is it possible to give us a call straight back.’

Lake Piru re-opened on July 1 after a number of campsites and recreational facilities in the Los Padres National were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The lake, technically a reservoir, is owned by the United Water Conservation District which says it offers ‘an array of boat rentals from small V-hull fishing boats for sale to a celebration pontoon boat for the family’.

A policy document warns that swimmers are ‘engaging in a hazardous recreational activity and do so at their own risk’. Young kids are required to wear life vests, while adults are encouraged to put them on but not required.

Lake Piru is closed as the search continues and its owners say that ‘our thoughts are with the family and friends of Naya Rivera as of this difficult time’.

Josey’s father Ryan Dorsey was spotted holding the boy in his arms while they left the house of Naya’s sister, model Nickayla Rivera in Valencia, California on Thursday.

Dorsey, who has joint custody of his son after that he divorced Glee star Naya in June 2018, was visibly upset earlier in the day as he woke up to the fact of what had happened.

Dorsey’s housemate in Los Angeles told DailyMail.com that Dorsey instantly headed to the popular tourist spot when he was notified that their son was found alone on a pontoon boat.

The housemate, who asked not to be named, said: ‘Ryan headed up there as soon as their son was found to maintain him. He was gone by the full time I got home Wednesday. ‘

It is not clear whether Rivera had driven from her LA home or was staying somewhere closer to the lake.

Rivera had last posted on social networking on July 7, sharing a touching photo of her with her so Josey. ‘Just the two of us,’ she wrote as a caption.

A source close to the star told PEOPLE Magazine on Thursday that Rivera had seemed ‘happy,’ ‘busy’ and ‘just kind of living life’ in the weeks before her disappearance.

‘Everybody is in a wait-and-see pattern and racking your brains on exactly what happened,’ the origin said.

‘Her son comes first. That’s apparent in every thing she’s posted and done. Everything is all about her son,’ the origin told the outlet, adding: ‘Everybody is in disbelief.’

The actress starred in Glee from 2009 to 2015, playing senior school cheerleader Santana Lopez for many six seasons of the most popular series.

Naya welcomed son Josey with then-husband Dorsey in 2015. She called her young son ‘my greatest success, and I will never do any benefit than him’ in her 2016 memoir ‘Sorry Not Sorry.’

Rivera’s former Glee co-star Demi Lovato was those types of to hold out hope yesterday evening, saying on Twitter that she still hoped Naya would be found alive.

‘I do not tweet frequently but sometimes my tweets come true so, together let us manifest on twitter that Naya will soon be found risk-free!! Come on y’all! Let’s put this energy on the market: they will find her healthier and alive,’ she said.

Heather Morris, another former Glee co-star, last night praised the California authorities for ‘working tirelessly right now in the search and recovery of our Naya’.

Morris had previously said after learning of Rivera’s disappearance: ‘We need most of the prayers we could get to bring our Naya back to us… we need your love and light.’