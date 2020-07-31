Naya Rivera makes one of her final appearances in ‘Sugar Rush’

Titled “Birds of a Feather,” the episode is part of the baking series “Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet” season and Rivera looks like visitor judge.
The program’s host, Hunter March, asked Rivera if she was a baker.
“I do,” she stated. “I have a four-year-old son so you’re kind of required to know how to bake at that point.”
She likewise exposed that her boy’s preferred for her to bake was chocolate chip cookies.
The 33- year-old vanished from Lake Piru in Ventura County, California, while boating with her boy, Josey.
Her body was discovered following a comprehensive search of the lake days after her disappearance.
“Sugar Rush” devoted the episode to Rivera.