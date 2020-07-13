Naya Rivera Investigation: ‘Nothing Came’ Of Cabin Search As Authorities Share More Insight On Her Son’s Statement

The look for Naya Rivera continues.

It’s still been less than a week considering that the Glee alum vanished on Lake Piru in Ventura County, California, after heading out in a boat last Wednesday with her 4-year-old kid. He was later on discovered alone on the pontoon she had actually leased for the afternoon getaway, with the TELEVISION star no place in sight. And now, authorities are continuing their search, as brand-new details emerges.

For one, as we reported on Sunday, Ventura County authorities carried out an extensive cabin search, walking around to the different structures in the location to figure out whether Rivera might’ve in some way made it out of the lake and into a remote cabin.

Unfortunately, “nothing came” of that specific investigative angle, with Ventura County Sheriff’s OfficeSgt Shannon King informing People (listed below):

“They’re not occupied. Nothing came of it. They were just doing the shoreline to make sure nothing has changed. There were a lot of folks that were talking on social media about, ‘Oh, check the cabins. Maybe she’s there, maybe she’s hanging out.’ … But nothing came of it. There’s no evidence to say she left the water. It appears to be 100 percent just a tragic drowning.”

So, so unfortunate …

Beyond that, Ventura County Sheriff’s OfficeCapt Eric Buschow even more notified the media about what detectives think occurred. The officer was “confident” Rivera had not been a victim of nasty play simply based upon the security tapes, proof, and interview declarations they have actually had the ability to up until now gather, stating:

“We are confident, based on the circumstances, she was not a victim of foul play. There is no indication of this being an abduction or a homicide. There is also nothing to indicate it was a suicide either. At the point that she’s found… depending on what the autopsy results are, that may provide some clarity as to what took place. But it appears that this was just a tragic accident.”

Ugh Not precisely a vote of self-confidence in finding Rivera alive, however we sort of figured this is where detectives would be at this point. Just heartbreaking.

Buschow did share some intriguing specifics about Rivera’s course as soon as on the lake in the boat, keeping in mind “surveillance cameras” in the location verified she prevented the south side of the lake and went north nearly right away from the start of the journey with her kid, Josey

The officer included:

“She never went to the south-side of the lake. We know that from surveillance cameras, the boat never came back to the south, so the focus of the search has been to the north and to the north-east side of the lake. There weren’t a lot of people on the lake that day. All of the times she was seen, were on the north side of the lake. Suffice to say that all indications are, at this point, that she drowned in the lake. All indications are she is in the water and we still believe that.”

He likewise kept in mind how Naya was last seen, stating how she and her 4-year-old kid “were swimming in the water together.” Josey was discovered “wearing his life vest,” with Buschow continuing to share:

“He was asleep on the boat, covered in a towel. Kids that age, they are going to be very matter of fact in providing information. And he was. He was able to provide information that was very helpful to investigators.”

The captain mentioned that while the search will continue, resources like “side scan sonar, dogs and divers,” in addition to an “ROV,” a from another location run lorry, will be “scaled back.” He described:

“There aren’t as many personnel out there today as there were on say Thursday or Friday. Part of that is… you know, some of those resources were provided by mutual aid, we have other counties that have helped out with resources. The search will continue in some form. And as we go forward that may be just limited to a couple boat crews, fly-overs by the helicopter, that sort of thing. Today, the sonar scanning at the lake will be finished.”

As of now, Buschow’s group has “found something that looks promising,” which they are examining. In the meantime, he prompts fans to remain at house:

“The finest thing [her fans] can do is simply keep the household in their ideas. If you understand them, connect to them, support them, this is an extremely tough time for them as you can think of.”

Citing tough conditions, the main explained why it is necessary to leave the search to the experts:

“First of all, the lake is closed to the public. With the heat and with the conditions, as soon as they drive up there, they’ll realize that this is not for people who are untrained and unfamiliar with the area. I would not recommend it.”

This is really, really awful. Our ideas continue to be with Rivera’s household throughout this unimaginably tough, unpredictable time …