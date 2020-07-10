Naya Rivera: Glee star likely drowned in tragic accident, police say

Image copyright

Rivera appeared in film and TV but was most widely known for musical comedy Glee





Glee star Naya Rivera is considered to have drowned in a “tragic accident” while boating with her young son on a lake in California, police say.

The 33-year-old was reported missing on Wednesday afternoon when her boat was seen drifting at Lake Piru, north-west of Los Angeles.

Her son, 4, was found asleep aboard. He told police they went swimming but his mother never returned.

Search teams are trying to find her human anatomy but conditions are difficult.

Rivera is better known for playing cheerleader Santana Lopez in Glee, the hugely popular musical comedy TELEVISION series that ran on the Fox network from 2009 to 2015.

What is known in regards to the boating incident?

Rivera and her son rented a boat together at 1300 PST (2000 GMT) on Wednesday, based on authorities.

The boat was due straight back three hours later however when the pair did not get back workers went to search for them.

The son or daughter was found by someone else on the lake “asleep and with his life vest on”, police said.

After a huge search and rescue operation found no trace of Rivera police moved to a “search and recovery operation”.

“We’re presuming that an accident happened and we’re presuming that she drowned in the lake,” Chris Dyer from the Ventura County Sheriff’s said.

A massive search premiered after the actress went missing





She never came back after hiring this boat with her son





“The goal is still to bring Ms Rivera home to her family so they can have some closure,” Mr Dyer added.

Visibility in the lake is low and police also warned it could simply take weeks to locate a body, if it can be bought at all.

Who is Naya Rivera?

Rivera began her career as a child actress and model, appearing in TV commercials in the usa.

As a four-year-old she starred in the Royal Family sitcom, and had a number of other TELEVISION appearances.

But it was playing cold-hearted Santana Lopez in Glee that made her a star in America.

In 2014, Rivera starred in the horror film At the Devil’s Door.

The same year she married fellow actor Ryan Dorsey – who is the daddy of her son. The couple divorced in 2018 and have joint custody of the boy.

Her final Instagram post on Tuesday shows herself and her son with the caption “just the two of us”.