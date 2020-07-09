Naya Rivera: ‘Glee’ actress is missing at a lake in California

Rivera, 33, vanished from Lake Piru in Ventura County on Wednesday evening. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said search efforts will resume “at first light” and called it a possible drowning.

Rivera went along to the lake Wednesday afternoon and rented a boat with her young child. Both were seen going out on the lake together, Sheriff’s Capt. Eric Buschow said at a news conference.

About three hours after they left the dock, another boater discovered a boat drifting with the little one asleep onboard. Authorities were notified plus they began searching from air and with a dive team.

While it was hard to get information, the child said they went swimming however the mother did not get back included, Buschow said. He said the child had on a life vest and a grown-up life vest was located on the boat.